Global funds bought over $6 billion worth Adani stocks in 2023: Report
Adani group stocks have garnered portfolio investments amounting to more than ₹52,000 crore (more than $6 billion) in 2023 from global strategic investors, retirement, and insurance funds. This is nearly one-third of net foreign portfolio inflows (FPIs) into Indian equities this calendar year so far, reported Business Line.