Buy the world: Devina Mehra’s advice for Indian investors
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 6 min read 20 Mar 2025, 03:13 PM IST
- The US is not the world and just buying a handful of US stocks and maybe a couple of Chinese stocks is not really global diversification, says First Global chairperson Devina Mehra
They say, ‘Home is where the heart is’. When it comes to money, however, Devina Mehra, founder and chairperson of securities firm First Global, strongly feels that part of it should be parked outside of the home country.
