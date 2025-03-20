Buy the world: Devina Mehra’s advice for Indian investors

The other option is to open an overseas brokerage account like Interactive Brokers in the US and buy stocks or ETFs from there. You can move $250,000 every year to a foreign brokerage account using LRS (liberalised remittance scheme). If you want to do this, I suggest you buy the global ETF instead of those that are just investing in the US. I always say that the US is a big market, but the US is not the entire world.