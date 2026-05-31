Beyond Dalal Street: why more Indian investors are looking overseas

It is becoming increasingly common to hear investment advisors and wealth managers recommend investing beyond domestic markets. The argument is not against India’s long-term growth story, but against concentration and currency risks.
The rupee crossed 95.78 against the dollar on 28 May 2026, marking a roughly 12% decline in a year. For an Indian investor earning 12% in equities over the same period, the dollar-adjusted return was close to zero. That is the risk of investing entirely in one currency.
India’s mutual fund industry managed assets worth over ₹81 lakh crore in April 2026. Yet international funds accounted for only around ₹85,000 crore, or barely 1% of industry assets, despite India representing only 3-3.5% of global market capitalization.
“The real case for global investing is less about beating India and more about reducing portfolio correlation and hedging the rupee,” said Rohit Shah, founder and CEO of GYR Financial Planners, a Sebi-RIA.