Beyond Dalal Street: why more Indian investors are looking overseas

Shoaib Zaman
5 min read31 May 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Investment advisors recommend diversifying portfolios internationally to mitigate concentration and currency risks.(Pixabay)
Summary
A weakening rupee, limited sector exposure and concentration risks are pushing Indian investors to gradually diversify into global markets and dollar assets.

It is becoming increasingly common to hear investment advisors and wealth managers recommend investing beyond domestic markets. The argument is not against India’s long-term growth story, but against concentration and currency risks.

The rupee crossed 95.78 against the dollar on 28 May 2026, marking a roughly 12% decline in a year. For an Indian investor earning 12% in equities over the same period, the dollar-adjusted return was close to zero. That is the risk of investing entirely in one currency.

India’s mutual fund industry managed assets worth over 81 lakh crore in April 2026. Yet international funds accounted for only around 85,000 crore, or barely 1% of industry assets, despite India representing only 3-3.5% of global market capitalization.

“The real case for global investing is less about beating India and more about reducing portfolio correlation and hedging the rupee,” said Rohit Shah, founder and CEO of GYR Financial Planners, a Sebi-RIA.

Most advisors recommend keeping 10-15% of a portfolio in global assets while retaining India as the core allocation. Families with dollar liabilities, such as overseas education or relocation plans, may need even higher exposure.

Also Read | Why asset allocation, not prediction, drives long-term returns

What India cannot offer

The case for global investing is not just about currency diversification. Many sectors shaping the future remain largely absent from Indian markets, including semiconductors, AI infrastructure, biotechnology, cybersecurity, advanced aerospace and global payment networks.

“Even a 15 to 20% global allocation can give Indian investors access to innovation and businesses that simply are not available domestically today,” said Shruti Jain, chief strategy officer at Arihant Capital Markets, a Sebi-registered stock broker.

Companies such as Samsung Electronics, TSMC and SK Hynix together command foreign institutional holdings worth nearly $1.75 trillion, according to StockAnalysis.com. India has no comparable listed businesses.

Vikram Singhvee, co-founder of Venn Wealth, a wealth management firm, said younger investors can use global investing to participate in technologies driving the current decade. A domestic-only investor is excluded from much of that wealth-creation cycle simply because those companies are not listed in India.

Investment routes

Indian investors broadly have three routes into overseas investing.

The first is through mutual funds and India-listed international exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Investors can buy international equity schemes directly or invest through feeder funds and fund-of-funds structures that own overseas ETFs and mutual funds.

The second is direct investing under the RBI’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), which permits remittances of up to $250,000 annually.

The third route is through fund structures based in GIFT City.

ETF trap

The mutual fund route, though simplest, remains constrained by RBI limits. The industry-wide overseas investment cap stands at $7 billion, plus $1 billion for ETFs. Once fund houses exhaust their allocation, they stop accepting fresh inflows.

The same issue affects international ETFs listed in India. When asset management companies cannot create fresh units, ETFs trade as a fixed pool in the secondary market, pushing prices above net asset value (NAV).

Also Read | Will higher import duties distort gold and silver ETF prices?

“Investors may end up overpaying for the same underlying global exposure,” Singhvee warned. Premiums of 10-15% are not uncommon.

Direct access

Direct investing on overseas exchanges offers wider access but comes with operational complexity. Most brokers primarily provide access to US-listed equities and ETFs, although several US ETFs offer diversified exposure across countries and sectors.

“Additionally, US also allows investors to invest a smaller amount through fractional investing,” said Nikhil Behl, co-founder and CEO-Stocks at INDmoney, a share market app.

Taxation remains another complication. Investors face different holding-period definitions, reporting obligations and forex conversion costs while moving money in and out of dollars.

Viram Shah, co-founder and CEO of Vested Finance, added: “Investors should also consider that once investments in US stocks cross the threshold of $60,000, the investors can be subjected to estate tax in cases where the primary investor dies.”

Tax hurdles

GIFT City structures provide another alternative. Some asset management company (AMC) offerings start at $5,000, though AIF routes often require at least $150,000. Both direct investing and GIFT City investments fall under LRS rules.

Once overseas remittances exceed 10 lakh in a financial year, investors face 20% tax collected at source on the excess amount. Though refundable or adjustable later, it temporarily locks up capital.

What should investors do?

Most advisors believe only two routes make practical sense for retail investors today: mutual funds and direct investing.

“For most retail investors, SIP-style accumulation is clearly preferable, it tackles both market and currency volatility,” said Shah.

Before investing in India-listed international ETFs, advisors recommend checking whether the ETF trades at a steep premium to NAV.

Sidharth Sogani Jain, founder, CEO and fund manager at investment firm Blue Aster Capital and CREBACO Global, believes direct overseas investing works best for larger portfolios or investors seeking exposure to specific global companies unavailable in India.

Also Read | The hidden cost of chasing higher bond yields

“If one is considering directly investing abroad using LRS, the forex cost will be 2% on the AUM, then there is a cost for research,” he said. “Given all this in my view a minimum of $25,000 or so should be earmarked when investing through LRS.”

For smaller investors, he believes mutual funds remain the better route.

According to most planners, investors with assets above 20 lakh should gradually build 10-25% exposure to international assets when suitable opportunities arise.

Ravi Handa, founder of e-learning site HandaKaFunda, offered a more cautious view: “Investors need not rush into global investing simply because international markets have outperformed recently. A portfolio is something you live with for decades, not a trend to chase for one year.”

Long view

Over the past two decades, the Nifty50 has delivered roughly 12% CAGR on five-year rolling returns, according to Advisorkhoj.com, a mutual fund research platform. India’s long-term growth story, driven by consumption, manufacturing and financial deepening, remains intact.

Also Read | Devina Mehra: what explains the rush to sell us global and private credit funds?

Global diversification is not a rejection of India. It is an acknowledgement that risk management matters alongside return generation. Investors gradually building overseas exposure are not abandoning Dalal Street. They are recognising that currencies move, markets cycle and concentration creates hidden risks.

For Indian investors, the objective is not to replace India. It is to ensure that when the rupee weakens again, the portfolio absorbs the shock instead of magnifying it.

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