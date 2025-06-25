Global investing through GIFT City: What a keen investor should know about

India’s GIFT City is quickly becoming the go-to hub for investors looking to diversify their assets globally—whether through foreign equities, ETFs, or holding RSUs and ESOPs from multinational employers. But what exactly is GIFT City, and how can Indian residents and NRIs leverage its benefits?

1. How to invest globally using GIFT City GIFT City offers a streamlined and cost-efficient platform for investing in global markets. The session will highlight how it compares with traditional routes like the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), and what makes it an attractive option for Indian residents.

2. Aligning currency exposure with life goals Planning for international education, overseas travel, or retirement? This session will explain how investments routed through GIFT City can help match your currency exposure with your real-world goals—reducing conversion risk and enhancing portfolio alignment.

3. Why GIFT City makes sense for NRIs NRIs often face regulatory roadblocks when investing in India or globally. GIFT City simplifies that process with a transparent and uniform structure, offering a one-stop solution for NRI investment and repatriation needs.

If you hold foreign stock options, are planning global financial goals, or simply want more efficient cross-border access, this webinar is designed to help you make informed, compliant decisions.

