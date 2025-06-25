Global investing through GIFT City: What a keen investor should know about

GIFT City is emerging as a prime destination for investors seeking global diversification. A virtual workshop on July 5, 2025, will discuss its benefits for Indian residents and NRIs, featuring insights on global investment strategies and currency alignment.

Published25 Jun 2025, 05:03 PM IST
Join the Mint Money Forum to explore how GIFT City aligns investments with your global life goals.
India’s GIFT City is quickly becoming the go-to hub for investors looking to diversify their assets globally—whether through foreign equities, ETFs, or holding RSUs and ESOPs from multinational employers. But what exactly is GIFT City, and how can Indian residents and NRIs leverage its benefits?

For a deeper understanding, join the next edition of Mint Money Forums, a virtual workshop series, where we will discuss ‘GIFT City: Gateway to Global Investments and Assets’. This session will be held on July 5, 2025 at 11 AM IST. You can register here.

The session will be hosted by Neil Borate, Deputy Editor, Mint, and will feature Mayuresh Kini, Co-Founder at Zinc Money. It will cover three key themes critical to globally minded investors.

1. How to invest globally using GIFT City

GIFT City offers a streamlined and cost-efficient platform for investing in global markets. The session will highlight how it compares with traditional routes like the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), and what makes it an attractive option for Indian residents.

2. Aligning currency exposure with life goals

Planning for international education, overseas travel, or retirement? This session will explain how investments routed through GIFT City can help match your currency exposure with your real-world goals—reducing conversion risk and enhancing portfolio alignment.

3. Why GIFT City makes sense for NRIs

NRIs often face regulatory roadblocks when investing in India or globally. GIFT City simplifies that process with a transparent and uniform structure, offering a one-stop solution for NRI investment and repatriation needs.

If you hold foreign stock options, are planning global financial goals, or simply want more efficient cross-border access, this webinar is designed to help you make informed, compliant decisions.

Register now to reserve your spot for this expert-led session.

Disclaimer: This edition of Mint Money Forums is presented in partnership with Zinc Money.

