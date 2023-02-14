Global stocks: Small investors may face brunt of 20% TCS

Investing in global stocks is no more a simple task for small investors. Consider this. You invest ₹1 lakh in global stocks but the amount debited from your bank account is ₹1.25 lakh. That extra ₹25,000 is the upfront payment towards taxes and other remittance fees. But, are you willing to shell out that extra upfront payment? This question has been plaguing Pranay Prasad, 29, since the budget proposed a hike in tax collected at source (TCS) to 20% on investments made overseas via the LRS, or Liberalised Remittance Scheme.