Go Digit Insurance launches three new health plans. Know details1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 02:05 PM IST
Policyholders will be able to enhance their coverage further at a small added cost by opting for add-ons like PED waiting period modification cover
Go Digit General Insurance has launched three new plan under Digit Health Insurance policy --Digit Double Wallet plan, Digit Infinity Wallet plan, and Digit Worldwide Treatment plan -- aimed at catering to the newly evolved health insurance needs post the pandemic.
