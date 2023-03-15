Go Digit General Insurance has launched three new plan under Digit Health Insurance policy --Digit Double Wallet plan, Digit Infinity Wallet plan, and Digit Worldwide Treatment plan -- aimed at catering to the newly evolved health insurance needs post the pandemic.

What the three plans will offer:

Digit Infinity Wallet Plan: The plan will help take care of the rising medical costs with an option of unlimited back-up sum insured (SI) being offered to customers. This will allow people to make multiple claims within the same policy year. However, any single claim cannot exceed the SI under the policy and the backup SI will only get triggered after the SI is exhausted. The back-up sum insured will get triggered from Day 1 and there will be no exhaustion clause. This will allow people to use their sum insured multiple times in a single year. However, any single claim cannot exceed the SI under the policy and the backup SI will only get triggered after the SI is exhausted.

Digit Double Wallet Plan: The plan will give the policyholders an option of double back-up sum insured. This will give customers access to double the sum insured (SI) opted by them in the same policy year in the form of backup SI. Any single claim cannot exceed the SI under the policy and the backup SI will only get triggered after the SI is exhausted. This plan will be relatively cheaper than Digit Infinity Wallet Plan

Digit Worldwide Treatment: The plan will give people the freedom to get treated anywhere in the world, including India. Customers if diagnosed with an illness in India can plan their treatment abroad.

Vivek Chaturvedi, CMO and head of direct sales, Go Digit General Insurance said, “We hope to improve health insurance penetration in India with these plans as people will no longer be restricted by where and how they want to get treated."

Policyholders will be able to enhance their coverage further at a small added cost by opting for add-ons like PED waiting period modification cover (people wanting to reduce their waiting period can opt two years waiting period as well) and consumables cover, which will help take care of nearly the entire hospital bill, including consumable expenses like PPE kits, gloves, masks, etc.

All the plans will include complimentary health check-ups at renewals, and cover personal accident, organ donor expenses, psychiatric illness, and bariatric surgery.