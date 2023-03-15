Go Digit Insurance launches three new health plans. Know details

Digit Infinity Wallet Plan: The plan will help take care of the rising medical costs with an option of unlimited back-up sum insured (SI) being offered to customers. This will allow people to make multiple claims within the same policy year. However, any single claim cannot exceed the SI under the policy and the backup SI will only get triggered after the SI is exhausted. The back-up sum insured will get triggered from Day 1 and there will be no exhaustion clause. This will allow people to use their sum insured multiple times in a single year. However, any single claim cannot exceed the SI under the policy and the backup SI will only get triggered after the SI is exhausted.

