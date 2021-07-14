Go for home loan refinancing when rates are low, tenure long

First, when there’s a significant delta (difference) in the rate on your existing loan and the rates being currently offered in the market, it may be time to consider refinancing. “The impact of the delta varies from one borrower to another. But in most cases, a difference of more than 50 basis points warrants a look at your loan options because you are paying a much higher rate than you need to," said Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer, BankBazaar.com