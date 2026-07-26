In praise of inefficient money

Dhirendra Kumar (Value Research)
3 min read26 Jul 2026, 07:02 AM IST
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Summary
The pouch system that economists call primitive is the discipline that stops you from robbing yourself.

There is an old household habit that many of you will recognise from your own childhoods, of the woman who divided the month's money into small cloth pouches the moment her husband's pay arrived: one for vegetables, one for milk, one for the household help, and larger ones set aside for savings and for a daughter's wedding. Anyone with a modern financial education looks at this and sees something uneducated, because the first thing such an education teaches you is that money is fungible, that a rupee is a rupee regardless of which pouch it sits in, and that keeping the wedding rupee apart from the vegetable rupee when both could be in one sensibly managed pool is the sort of thing beginners do before they learn better.

The objection is worth discussing seriously. If you have money spread across a dozen little bags, some of it is bound to be sitting idle when it could be working harder somewhere else, and the whole thing looks like a failure to optimise. A financial advisor would tell you to pool everything, look at the total, decide on a sensible allocation for the lot, and stop pretending that money wearing one label behaves any differently from money wearing another. On paper this is unarguable, and it is the reason the pouch system gets dismissed as the charming inefficiency of a generation that did not know better.

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Goal-based investing

What the sophisticated view misses is that the inefficiency was doing important work. The reason money should not be fungible in your hands is that fungibility is what allows you to rob one goal to feed another, and to do it while telling yourself some reasonable story about why it makes sense.

When everything sits in one pool, it becomes very easy to borrow from the retirement money for a stock you feel strongly about, to dip into the emergency fund for something that is not an emergency, or to run the entire portfolio at a single level of risk because the average across your goals looks acceptable even though no individual goal is being served properly. The drawstring on that pouch was not there to earn a better return. It was there as a small piece of friction between the household and its own worst impulses. That friction is a feature.

This is where experienced investors trip over the very thing they believe they have outgrown. Having read enough and traded enough to feel that the basics are beneath them, they collapse their savings into one large, cleverly managed heap and lose the match between a particular sum of money and the particular purpose it was meant to serve. They are too busy with asset allocation models and tactical tilts to notice that they no longer know which part of their wealth is standing behind their child's education and which part they are free to take risks with, and the answer, in practice, is that all of it is available for risk-taking.

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The separation into goals is not really about the money at all, which is why the advisor’s arithmetic argument against it misses the point. It is about protecting each goal from the others and, more than that, to protect all of them from you, so that when the tempting idea arrives, as it always does, something reminds you that this money already has a different job to do. The system may look inefficient because it refuses to let capital flow to wherever it might do best, but that refusal is the point.

The efficiency that sophisticated investors like solves a problem the beginner does not have, and the inefficiency they mock actually creates a problem.

Dhirendra Kumar is founder and chief executive officer of Value Research, an independent investment advisory firm

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About the Author

Dhirendra Kumar (Value Research)

Dhirendra Kumar is the founder and chief executive of Value Research, India's oldest independent investment research organisation. Founded in 1992, Value Research has no affiliation with any fund house, distributor, or financial product manufacturer. This structural independence has defined Kumar's approach to investing and financial journalism for over three decades.<br><br>Kumar has written about personal finance for Indian households across leading publications for more than three decades, including for Hindustan Times and, now, Mint. His writing addresses a single enduring question: how should an ordinary Indian investor make sound decisions about their money, without being misled, overwhelmed, or sold to? The answer, as his columns consistently demonstrate, lies not in market prediction or product promotion, but in evidence, discipline, and time.<br><br>As the architect of Value Research's ratings, among the most referenced in the Indian advisory ecosystem, Kumar brings three decades of proprietary research and fund performance data to every piece he writes. Value Research's ratings and editorial opinions are not influenced by its advertising relationships. No fund house can buy a better rating or a favourable column. He serves on the advisory committees of SEBI, PFRDA, and IEPFA.

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