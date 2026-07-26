There is an old household habit that many of you will recognise from your own childhoods, of the woman who divided the month's money into small cloth pouches the moment her husband's pay arrived: one for vegetables, one for milk, one for the household help, and larger ones set aside for savings and for a daughter's wedding. Anyone with a modern financial education looks at this and sees something uneducated, because the first thing such an education teaches you is that money is fungible, that a rupee is a rupee regardless of which pouch it sits in, and that keeping the wedding rupee apart from the vegetable rupee when both could be in one sensibly managed pool is the sort of thing beginners do before they learn better.
In praise of inefficient money
About the Author
Dhirendra Kumar is the founder and chief executive of Value Research, India's oldest independent investment research organisation. Founded in 1992, Value Research has no affiliation with any fund house, distributor, or financial product manufacturer. This structural independence has defined Kumar's approach to investing and financial journalism for over three decades.<br><br>Kumar has written about personal finance for Indian households across leading publications for more than three decades, including for Hindustan Times and, now, Mint. His writing addresses a single enduring question: how should an ordinary Indian investor make sound decisions about their money, without being misled, overwhelmed, or sold to? The answer, as his columns consistently demonstrate, lies not in market prediction or product promotion, but in evidence, discipline, and time.<br><br>As the architect of Value Research's ratings, among the most referenced in the Indian advisory ecosystem, Kumar brings three decades of proprietary research and fund performance data to every piece he writes. Value Research's ratings and editorial opinions are not influenced by its advertising relationships. No fund house can buy a better rating or a favourable column. He serves on the advisory committees of SEBI, PFRDA, and IEPFA.
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