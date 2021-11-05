Goals must be clear to draw up financial road map

Financial planning is to be started immediately when you start earning. However, it is never late to start planning. But yes, the early you start the better it is as then compounding works in your favour. And to start with you need do up your cash flows—surplus of income over expenses are to be determined and that is the amount that needs to be put aside for investments. But where? here you need to draw your financial goals and subject to the horizon for goals/needs the investment needs to be structured. Short-term goals—the money you need in short term and hence the investment for this goal should also be short term so say, if you need funds in two years you cannot invest in an investment product meant for five years. Likewise, the short-term goals cannot be invested in risk assets read equity as equity asset needs a longer percolation period. So, a long term for equity can be defined as a minimum of five years but ideally eight years and more.