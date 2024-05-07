Godrej family settlement agreement: Lessons to learn to save disputes and taxes
Summary
- For a ‘family arrangement’ to have a legal binding effect on the parties to the settlement, it should be bonafide, voluntary and aimed at resolving family disputes and rival claims.
Seeding and nurturing a business with one’s entrepreneurial acumen, skills, hard work, perseverance and capital to grow it into a big fruit-bearing tree is the hallmark of a successful businessman. But equally important is ensuring that the said tree (business) continues to grow and bear fruits for the future generations to come, without there being any feuds and disputes among the different branches.