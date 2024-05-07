Godrej family settlement agreement: Lessons to learn to save disputes and taxes

For a ‘family arrangement’ to have a legal binding effect on the parties to the settlement, it should be bonafide, voluntary and aimed at resolving family disputes and rival claims. It may be oral, and registration is not required even if the terms and recitals of the family arrangement are spelled out in a memorandum prepared for the purpose of record or mutation in court, after the oral family arrangement had already been effected. The members of the family arrangement should ideally have some antecedent title, claim or interest in the property or even a possible claim in the property acknowledged by the parties to the settlement. Fair and equitable family arrangement, even in the absence of any legal claims, is final and binding on the parties to the settlement.