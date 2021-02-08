Going abroad for studies? Five things to know when opting for an education loan

NEW DELHI: Pursuing education abroad can be costly. Education loans, however, make it affordable. The emergence of new vocational courses and skills have made foreign universities popular with Indians.

"Banks are also providing loans up to ₹1.5 crore at competitive rates to facilitate expensive education. But when opting for an education loan, make sure you understand the following things," said Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com.

Here are the five things one should check before opting for one:

Loan eligibility: An education loan can be availed by any Indian of 18-35 years of age who wants to pursue a graduate/postgraduate/diploma/technical course. The student is the main borrower, and a co-applicant is mandatory for availing this. A parent, spouse or sibling can be a co-applicant in this loan. Also, a confirmation of admission to a foreign institution is a must.

Expenses that are covered: This is very important. When you opt for an education loan, get clarity on the expenses it covers.

"Normally, an education loan covers expenses like tuition fees, travel cost, stationary cost, assignments, computer etc. However, this differs from lender to lender be clear which parts of your course the lender will cover," said Shetty.

Cost of borrowing: Understand the cost of borrowing.

Shetty said, “The interest rate on the loan is especially important. It varies from lender to lender and ranges between 7.30-16%. Depending on the lender you choose, you could get a fixed interest rate loan or a floating rate one."

Besides the interest rate, also consider such aspects such as processing fees, pre-payment charges, pre-closure charges etc.

Moratorium: Normally, education loans have a moratorium period – the initial phase of the loan in which you don’t need to make payments. You are allowed to complete your course and have a brief break even after the course, typically 6-12 months, during which you may be seeking employment. The moratorium can be extended at the bank’s discretion in special circumstances such as medical emergencies. However, interest continues to accrue during the moratorium and gets added to your loan balance. If possible, borrowers should pay interest during the moratorium to keep debts at a minimum.

Collateral: The student is the primary borrower in case of a loan, so a co-applicant or guarantor is required. Some lenders also ask for a collateral if the loan required is over ₹7.5 lakh.

One of the most important things to do while availing any loan is to compare the offerings of various lenders. You should compare loans based on interest rates, loan tenure, processing fees, loan-related charges etc. You can also take help of a loan calculator to determine your month equated monthly instalment (EMI) outgo. You should settle for the amount that you would be comfortable paying. You can also avail tax benefits for interest payment of your loan under Section 80E of the Income Tax Act.

