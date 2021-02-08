Going abroad for studies? Five things to know when opting for an education loan

Moratorium: Normally, education loans have a moratorium period – the initial phase of the loan in which you don’t need to make payments. You are allowed to complete your course and have a brief break even after the course, typically 6-12 months, during which you may be seeking employment. The moratorium can be extended at the bank’s discretion in special circumstances such as medical emergencies. However, interest continues to accrue during the moratorium and gets added to your loan balance. If possible, borrowers should pay interest during the moratorium to keep debts at a minimum.