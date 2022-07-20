Going abroad? Switch off your mediclaim policy and get discount on renewal

"Thus by putting innovation at the core and keeping our principles in mind, we have now introduced the revolutionary Switch Off benefit option under our ManipalCigna ProHealth Prime plan, in order to help people save the premium amount for maximum period of one month at a stretch in a policy year. The Switch Off benefit is great for people who travel abroad very often, as it could save them money on the premium by opting for this revolutionary benefit," Sikdar added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}