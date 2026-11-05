Gold 10 gm or Silver 1 kg? What to buy on Dhanteras 2026? Which shopping will offer best returns over next 1, 3, 5 years

With gold and silver buying in focus on Dhanteras tomorrow, 6 November, investors and buyers would want to know how their investments could grow over the next five years.

On 5 November 2026, at 3:45 pm, MCX December 2026 gold futures price stood at ₹144,865 per 10 grams, while silver futures were trading at ₹188,720 per kg. Two market experts have shared their outlook for gold and silver over the next 1, 3, and 5 years. Here's what you need to know.

How much could gold and silver prices rise over the next five years? Vedika Narvekar, Research Analyst - Commodities & Currencies, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers maintains a positive outlook for both precious metals over the medium to long term, although she expects silver to remain more volatile than gold.

According to her projections, gold could rise to ₹1.75 lakh per 10 grams by November 2027, ₹2.15 lakh by November 2029 and ₹2.60 lakh by November 2031. Silver could touch ₹2.60 lakh per kg, ₹3.10 lakh and ₹3.50 lakh over the corresponding periods.

Investment horizon Gold price ( ₹ /10g) Gold gain Silver price ( ₹ /kg) Silver gain Today (Nov 5, 2026) ₹ 1,44,865 — ₹ 1,88,720 — 1 year (Nov 2027) ₹ 1,75,000 20.8% ₹ 2,60,000 37.8% 3 years (Nov 2029) ₹ 2,15,000 48.4% ₹ 3,10,000 64.3% 5 years (Nov 2031) ₹ 2,60,000 79.5% ₹ 3,50,000 85.5%

At these projected levels, gold could deliver an absolute price gain of around 20.8% in one year, 48.4% in three years, and 79.4% in five years from 5 November 2026 prices.

Silver could generate gains of approximately 37.8%, 64.3%, and 85.5%, respectively.

Meanwhile, NS Ramaswamy, Head of Commodities & CRM at Ventura, expects gold to reach ₹1.75 lakh per 10 grams in one year, before moderating to ₹1.65 lakh in three years and rising to ₹2 lakh in five years.

For silver, he projects prices of ₹2.50 lakh per kg by November 2027, ₹2.25 lakh by November 2029, and ₹4 lakh by November 2031. Ramaswamy expects gold to appreciate by around 20% over the next year, with limited volatility and downside risk.

Gold or Silver: Which one should you choose this Dhanteras? Narvekar favours gold as the core precious-metal allocation for investors this Dhanteras. Gold has delivered annualised returns of around 15-16% over the past 20 years, rewarding long-term investors. Central banks continue to add gold to their reserves, while rising gold ETF inflows amid global tensions and concerns over increasing government debt provide further support. Expectations of lower interest rates could also benefit gold.

Silver, meanwhile, offers higher growth potential but comes with greater volatility. It has delivered around 16% annualised returns over 10 years and 11% over 20 years in rupee terms. However, sharp price surges have often been followed by steep corrections, with recoveries sometimes taking years. Silver is already down more than 55% from its January peak.

Demand from solar energy, electronics and electrification, alongside investment buying, supports silver's long-term prospects. However, slower global growth, reduced silver usage by solar manufacturers and tight physical-market availability could trigger sharp price movements, she added.