Gold, Silver Rate Today: Check live price of 22K, 24K, 18K gold & silver on 28 June 2026 in Mumbai, Delhi, other cities

Gold, Silver rates today: Price of the yellow metal rose last week to over $4,000 an ounce on United States inflation data, which cooled fears of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike, according to a Bloomberg report.

Spot gold rose 1.6% to $4,089.80 an ounce at 4:58 p.m. in New York. Silver climbed 2.2% to $59.15 an ounce, while platinum and palladium also gained, the report said.

Gold, silver rates today: 18K, 22K, 24K gold and 999 Fine silver prices across Indian cities Here are gold and silver rates in key Indian cities on Sunday, 28 June 2026. Check the price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold and 999 Fine silver in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai today as follows:

Gold, Silver Rates in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today, 28 June, was in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,44,320 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,32,293 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,08,240 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Mumbai today, 28 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Mumbai was ₹2,23,340 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Delhi The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 28 June. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,44,070 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,32,064 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹1,08,053 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Delhi today, 28 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,22,960 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Bangalore The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru was at ₹1,44,430 per 10 grams, on 28 June. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,32,394 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,08,323 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Bengaluru today, 28 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,23,520 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata was in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 28 June. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,44,120 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,32,110 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,08,090 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Kolkata today, 28 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,23,050 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Chennai The gold price in Chennai was like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 28 June. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,44,740 per grams. Further, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,32,678 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,08,555 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Chennai today, 28 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,23,990 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Hyderabad The gold price in Hyderabad followed national and global trends today. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,44,540 per 10 grams, up 1,120/10 grams. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,32,495 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,08,405 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Hyderabad today, 28 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,23,700 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Ahmedabad The gold price in Ahmedabad corresponded with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data today. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,44,510 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,32,468 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,08,383 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Ahmedabad today, 28 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,23,640 per kg.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)