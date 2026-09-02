Gold above permissible limit: What it means, can it be seized, how to store it safely – tax experts explain

Owning gold jewellery above the commonly cited permissible limits does not, by itself, mean that the gold held is illegal, unaccounted for or subject to seizure by the tax authorities.

The key factor in determining how such gold is treated, whether in ornaments or other forms, is the owner's ability to clearly explain its source and establish ownership.

If an individual holds gold but cannot identify the source, they risk serious tax issues with legal ramifications.

No fixed limit on gold ownership under tax law Under prevalent tax laws, there is no statutory cap on the amount of gold jewellery an individual may own. The widely discussed thresholds, 500 grams for a married woman, 250 grams for an unmarried woman, and 100 grams for a male member, generally relate to jewellery that would not typically be seized during an income-tax search. They do not restrict legal ownership rights.

Nishant Shanker, tax and investments expert, Navraj Global Advisors, explained, “There is no statutory limit on how much gold jewellery a person can own under the income-tax law. The commonly cited limits of 500 grams for a married woman, 250 grams for an unmarried woman and 100 grams for a male member come from the CBDT Instruction and indicate jewellery that generally need not be seized during an income-tax search.”

On the question of where this gold can be kept, and the significance of establishing its source, he added, “Gold exceeding these quantities is not automatically seized or treated as undisclosed income. The key is the ability to establish its source and ownership through purchase bills, inheritance or gift records and other supporting documents. Jewellery may be kept at home or in a bank locker; the location does not determine its taxability.”

Source of gold matters more than where it is kept Tax authorities are well within their rights to question gold that appears to represent undisclosed income, especially during a surprise search or raid. If the source cannot be satisfactorily explained, the jewellery may be seized and face potential tax-related implications, as per the tax laws applicable at the time of discovery.

Mihir Tanna, Associate Director (direct tax), S K Patodia & Associates LLP (Chartered Accountants), said, “The Income-tax Act allows unlimited gold holdings provided the source of acquisition (income, inheritance, or savings) is explained. Undisclosed gold risks being treated as taxable income and seized during tax searches. However, officers generally will not seize jewellery up to specified limits: 500 grams for a married lady, 250 grams for an unmarried lady, and 100 grams per male family member. You may store it anywhere, including home or bank lockers."

The quantity of gold is not the only factor that matters. Having documented evidence, such as purchase invoices, gift records and purchase receipts, that establishes the source and ownership can go a long way in proving that jewellery is legitimately held.

Jewellery may be stored in a bank locker or at home; what ultimately counts is the ability to explain how it was acquired.