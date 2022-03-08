Gold and fixed deposits emerge as top investment options among women: Survey

Commenting on the survey, Lizzie Chapman, CEO & Co-founder at ZestMoney said, “It is interesting to note the survey findings that many digitally-savvy Gen Z and Millennial women are choosing to save and invest in safe and less risky investments such as gold and FDs. They are also open to investing in mutual funds and equity indicating a larger awareness about financial products. This growing trend of women taking charge of their personal finance will pave the way for their financial independence and inclusion of women in wealth creation. We strongly believe that access to the right information on personal finance can immensely benefit women. We have doubled our efforts over the last year in creating simple, engaging content on personal finances and making it available in vernacular languages too. These are very healthy signs."

