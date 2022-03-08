Gold and fixed deposits emerge as top investment options among women: Survey

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to the survey, 59% of the respondents prefer to invest in gold and fixed deposits and 31% choose Mutual funds and equities as their preferred investment choice
ZestMoney, India’s largest and fastest-growing Buy Now, Pay Later platform today revealed the findings from a customer survey conducted to understand how women are taking to personal finance and investment decisions. The survey was conducted with a sample of 1900 respondents across key metros and Tier II/III cities in India, the majority of whom were Gen Z and Millennials.
According to the survey, 59% of the respondents prefer to invest in gold and fixed deposits and 31% choose Mutual funds and equities as their preferred investment choice. Recurring deposits, real estate and cryptocurrency were some other go-to options.
Commenting on the survey, Lizzie Chapman, CEO & Co-founder at ZestMoney said, “It is interesting to note the survey findings that many digitally-savvy Gen Z and Millennial women are choosing to save and invest in safe and less risky investments such as gold and FDs. They are also open to investing in mutual funds and equity indicating a larger awareness about financial products. This growing trend of women taking charge of their personal finance will pave the way for their financial independence and inclusion of women in wealth creation. We strongly believe that access to the right information on personal finance can immensely benefit women. We have doubled our efforts over the last year in creating simple, engaging content on personal finances and making it available in vernacular languages too. These are very healthy signs."
According to the survey, women not only prefer low-risk options but also invest for the long term. About 93% of the respondents in the survey were either full-time employees or self-employed.
Around 80% of the respondents said that they have set goal-oriented investment targets for 2022, indicating increased awareness among women to take greater control of their personal finance
Long-term investment goals remained a top priority for women with buying a house (25%), securing their kids' future (23%) and retirement savings (15%) figuring top in the list. Purchasing a car, travelling, and wedding were among the other goals.
More Indian women are increasingly exercising their financial independence and choosing to invest in buying homes.
Based on a recent report by ANAROCK Property Consultants, there are 15% more women buying homes than men these days. This surging interest of women in real estate, breaking traditional home-buying stereotypes, is a positive development and augurs well for the community at large. Women today have also made their valuable presence felt not just as home-buyers, but as colleagues in real estate, taking on key roles at par with their male counterparts" said Ramesh Ranganathan, CEO - K Raheja Corp Homes.
