Gold and silver ETFs: Which funds topped the charts in August 2026—how they differ from 1-year return winners

Gold and silver ETFs posted strong gains in August 2026, but their performance over the past year tells a different story. While some funds led the monthly charts, the longer-term leaderboard reveals a notable shift between the two precious metals.

Sheetal Goel
Updated1 Sep 2026, 11:45 PM IST
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Gold and silver ETFs: Which funds topped the charts in August 2026—how they differ from 1-year return winners. (AI-generated image)
Gold and silver ETFs: Which funds topped the charts in August 2026—how they differ from 1-year return winners. (AI-generated image)

Gold and silver ETFs have emerged as popular options for retail investors looking to gain exposure to precious metals without directly buying physical gold or silver. However, the recent sharp movements in precious metal prices have also made returns across ETFs more volatile.

Data for August 2026 shows that the ETFs leading the monthly return charts were not necessarily the same funds that topped the one-year performance tables. This highlights why investors should look beyond short-term returns when evaluating precious metal ETFs.

Which gold ETFs led in August 2026?

Gold ETFsAugust 2026 return
Zerodha Gold ETF8.86%
UTI Gold ETF8.85%
Quantum Gold ETF8.84%
Kotak Gold ETF8.83%
ABSL Gold ETF8.82%

Source: Value Research, Direct Plans

Zerodha Gold ETF delivered the highest return in August 2026 at 8.86%, narrowly followed by UTI Gold ETF at 8.85% and Quantum Gold ETF at 8.84%.

The difference between the top five funds was extremely narrow, with just 0.04 percentage points separating the highest and fifth-highest return.

Also Read | Gold and silver performance in 2026: How much should you allocate to each?

Which gold ETFs led in the last 1 year?

Gold ETFs1-year return
UTI Gold ETF51.15%
LIC MF Gold ETF50.81%
Quantum Gold ETF50.76%
Invesco India Gold ETF50.68%
ABSL Gold ETF50.24%

Source: Value Research, Direct Plans, Returns as on 31 August 2026

The one-year leaderboard looks different. UTI Gold ETF topped the list with a return of 51.15%, followed by LIC MF Gold ETF at 50.81% and Quantum Gold ETF at 50.76%.

However, only two of the top five gold ETFs in August, Quantum Gold ETF and ABSL Gold ETF, also feature among the top five performers over the last one year.

This shows how short-term rankings can differ from longer-term performance.

Which silver ETFs led in August 2026?

Silver ETFsAugust 2026 return
DSP Silver ETF8.59%
Zerodha Silver ETF8.54%
ICICI Pru Silver ETF8.53%
Kotak Silver ETF8.51%
ABSL Silver ETF8.50%

Source: Value Research, Direct Plans

Silver ETFs also posted strong returns in August. DSP Silver ETF led the category with an 8.59% return, followed by Zerodha Silver ETF at 8.54%.

The gap between the top and bottom fund was just 0.09 percentage points.

Which silver ETFs led in the last 1 year?

Silver ETFs1-year return
SBI Silver ETF98.10%
Tata Silver ETF98.08%
Axis Silver ETF98.03%
ICICI Pru Silver ETF98.02%
DSP Silver ETF97.92%

Source: Value Research, Direct Plans, Returns as on 31 August 2026

The one-year performance table is led by SBI Silver ETF, which delivered a staggering 98.10% return.

Tata Silver ETF and Axis Silver ETF followed closely at 98.08% and 98.03%, respectively.

Here too, only two of the top five silver ETFs in August—ICICI Pru Silver ETF and DSP Silver ETF appear in the one-year top five funds.

Also Read | Small caps vs large caps: What earnings growth tells investors about the winner

How did the top gold and silver ETF returns compare?

The performance gap between the top-performing gold and silver ETFs was significant over the last 1 year. UTI Gold ETF gave 51.15% returns, while SBI Silver ETF gave 98.10%. This means the silver ETF gave nearly twice the return of gold.

However, the picture was much closer in August 2026. Zerodha Gold ETF gave 8.86% returns, compared with 8.59% for the top-performing DSP Silver ETF.

This means gold led silver among the top performers during the month, although the difference was only 0.27 percentage points.

Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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