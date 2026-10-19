Gold and silver investments: Should you buy physical gold, ETFs or mutual funds? Liquidity, costs and risks compared

Indian investors can buy gold and silver in several ways, from physical coins and bars to exchange-traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds and Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs). While these options offer exposure to precious metal prices, they differ in costs, liquidity, regulation, storage requirements and taxation.

Choosing the right route requires looking beyond the price of gold or silver. Investors must also consider how much they pay to enter an investment, the ease of selling it and whether they want to own the physical metal or simply benefit from price movements.

SEBI-regulated gold ETFs, silver ETFs and mutual funds offer alternatives to buying physical metal. However, digital gold sold through payment apps and online platforms operates under a different regulatory framework, making the distinction important for retail investors.

Physical gold offers ownership but comes with additional costs Investors who want to hold gold or silver directly can buy coins and bars from reputable jewellers and sellers. For investment purposes, these generally involve lower making charges than jewellery, although minting charges and the difference between purchase and resale prices can still affect returns.

Physical metal also comes with storage and security concerns. Investors may incur locker or insurance costs, while resale can involve purity checks and a discount to the prevailing market price.

Those buying coins and bars online should verify the seller's credentials, check the stated purity and compare the purchase price with prevailing bullion rates. These precautions are particularly relevant when the buyer cannot inspect the product before delivery.

Gold and silver ETFs offer exchange-traded exposure Gold and silver ETFs allow investors to gain exposure to metal prices without storing bullion themselves. The funds trade on stock exchanges, and investors generally need a demat and trading account to buy and sell their units.

The fund house manages the underlying metal's custody, while investors pay expenses associated with managing the fund and any applicable brokerage charges.

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However, the price of an ETF unit alone does not determine whether it is attractively valued. Different schemes can represent different quantities of metal per unit, so a lower unit price does not necessarily mean a cheaper investment.

Investors should also check liquidity and compare the traded price with the scheme's indicative net asset value (iNAV), where available. A thinly traded ETF can trade at a premium or discount to the value of its underlying assets.

Gold and silver mutual funds do not require a demat account Gold and silver fund of funds (FoFs) invest in the corresponding ETFs. They offer a way to invest through the mutual fund route without opening a demat account and can be suitable for investors who prefer systematic investment plans (SIPs).

The convenience comes with an additional layer of expenses. Investors bear the costs of the FoF as well as those of the underlying ETF.

FoFs can also be affected by premiums or discounts in the underlying ETF's market price. Consequently, investors should compare the total expense ratio and understand how the scheme obtains exposure to the metal before investing.

Digital gold carries regulatory and counterparty risks Digital gold allows investors to purchase small quantities of gold through online platforms, with the corresponding metal typically held in vaults by a service provider.

However, convenience should not be confused with regulatory protection. In November 2025, SEBI cautioned investors that digital gold products offered by online platforms are neither notified as securities nor regulated as commodity derivatives. It also flagged potential counterparty and operational risks.

Investors should therefore distinguish digital gold from regulated gold ETFs and other securities-market products. They should also examine the platform's buy-sell price difference and applicable taxes before making a purchase.

SGBs and electronic gold receipts have different limitations SGBs offer exposure to gold prices along with an annual interest payment of 2.5% of the original investment amount, payable semi-annually. However, fresh government issuance has been discontinued, leaving investors to consider existing bonds traded on exchanges.

Investors buying SGBs in the secondary market should assess the bond's remaining tenure, liquidity, market price and applicable tax treatment. Exchange prices can also include accrued interest, so comparing a bond's quoted price directly with the spot price of gold may be misleading.

Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs), meanwhile, represent ownership of physical gold held in accredited vaults and can be traded on exchanges under SEBI's regulatory framework. They also provide for conversion into physical gold, subject to the applicable framework. However, investors should check whether their broker provides access and whether sufficient trading liquidity exists.