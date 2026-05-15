Gold and silver price today, 15 May: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Gold and silver prices today on 15 May: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market edged lower on Friday, 15 May, with both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates declining marginally across major cities. Silver prices also slipped in the domestic bullion market.

The Dollar, on the other hand, remained resilient, climbing 0.30% to 99.10 after the Brent crude benchmark jumped over 1% to trade above $107 per barrel.

MCX gold June futures were down 0.79% at ₹1,61,370 per 10 grams around 9:24 am, while MCX silver July futures were down 2.97% at ₹2,83,100 per kg at that time.

Important geopolitical developments

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the current retail prices for 24K and 22K gold in major Indian cities on May 15th? ⌵ On May 15th, 24-karat gold rates ranged from approximately ₹160,730 to ₹161,550 per 10 grams, while 22-karat gold prices varied from about ₹147,336 to ₹148,088 per 10 grams across cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Chennai. 2 Why did gold and silver prices decline on May 15th? ⌵ Gold and silver prices edged lower on May 15th due to a resilient dollar, which climbed by 0.30% to 99.10, and a rise in Brent crude oil prices trading above $107 per barrel. Higher US Treasury yields also weighed on precious metals. 3 How has the US dollar and oil prices impacted gold and silver rates? ⌵ A stronger US dollar makes gold and silver more expensive for holders of other currencies, while rising oil prices contribute to inflation fears and expectations of higher interest rates, which generally pressure non-yielding assets like gold. 4 What is the current rate for 999 fine silver in Mumbai and New Delhi on May 15th? ⌵ On May 15th, the rate for 999 fine silver in Mumbai was ₹282,000 per kg, and in New Delhi, it was ₹281,510 per kg. 5 How do geopolitical developments affect gold and silver prices? ⌵ Geopolitical developments, such as the summit between US President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping and tensions related to Iran, create volatility. These events, combined with economic data, influence currency strength, oil prices, and interest rate expectations, all of which impact bullion markets.

Trump and Xi opened a two-day summit in Beijing focused on trade and security. Taiwan, Iran and artificial intelligence are on the agenda, plus tariffs and rare earths. Xi asked whether the US and China could avoid the “Thucydides Trap,” which refers to how tensions between a rising and a ruling power have historically led to war, as detailed in a report by CNBC US. Furthermore, US business leaders joined Trump’s delegation during the China visit.

China will buy US crude Trump said China has agreed to buy oil from the US as the two nations push for tangible wins at the two-day summit. Trump said that the Chinese president would like to see the Strait of Hormuz open and free of tolls. US crude oil exports to China plunged 95% from 2023 to 8.4 million barrels in 2025.

“They’ve agreed they want to buy oil from the United States, they’re going to go to Texas, we’re going to start sending Chinese ships to Texas and to Louisiana and to Alaska,” Trump stated this in the interview that was conducted after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday.

India hikes petrol, diesel prices by more than 3%, according to the retailers India has raised petrol and diesel prices for the first time in four ​years by 3 rupees ($0.03) per litre, or more than 3%, according to ‌retailers in Delhi on Friday, to recoup some of the losses incurred due to higher global crude oil prices, as per a Reuters report.

Billionaire Gautam Adani and his nephew agree to pay $18 million in an SEC settlement over fraud allegations In another report, by CNBC US, the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday sought court approval for a settlement in its civil lawsuit against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and his nephew, Sagar Adani, over allegations they misled investors. Under the settlement, Gautam Adani will pay a $6 million penalty, while Sagar Adani will pay $12 million. Keeping these important geopolitical developments in mind, let us look at how Gold and Silver prices have reacted across the country.

Also Read | Gold price today: Rate drops on MCX amid a stronger US dollar

In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable. Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 15 May, 2026.

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 15 May 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹161,010/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹147,593/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹282,000/1 kg

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 15 May 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹160,730/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹147,336/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹281,510/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 15 May 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹161,140/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹147,712/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹282,220/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 15 May 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹160,860/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹147,455/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹282,210/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 15 May 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹161,330/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹147,886/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹283,040/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 15 May 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹161,550/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹148,088/10 gm