Gold and silver price today, 18 May: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Gold and silver prices today on 18 May: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market edged lower on Monday, as higher crude oil prices heightened inflation concerns and raised fears of near-term monetary tightening.

MCX gold June futures were down 0.46% at ₹1,57,538 per 10 grams, while MCX silver July futures were down 1.24% at ₹2,68,511 per kg around 9:17 am.

Rising crude oil prices have boosted demand for the US dollar, pushing the dollar index up by over 0.10%. The stronger dollar made gold more expensive for overseas buyers, hurting demand for the yellow metal.

Important geopolitical developments Oil prices rose on Monday as US President Donald Trump warned that Iran “better get moving” amid a deadlock in peace talks, while experts pointed to record low inventories. International benchmark Brent crude futures for July rose 1.98% to $111.42 a barrel, as detailed in a CNBC US report.

Furthermore, a drone strike caused a fire at a nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates, officials there said on Sunday, while Saudi Arabia reported intercepting three drones. These developments have further increased fears of escalation in the Middle East conflict.

G7 finance ministers to meet amid warning of economic consequences of prolonged Strait of Hormuz closure. Ahead of a meeting of finance ministers from the Group of Seven developed economies in Paris on Monday, a senior European official highlighted that the situation in the Middle East has underlined how exposed the interconnected global economy is to external shocks.

Also Read | Gold rate drops on MCX as higher crude oil prices drive inflation concerns

“Opening the Strait of Hormuz and bringing the conflict to a lasting end are of the utmost importance in mitigating the impact on the economy,” Eurogroup President Kyriakos Pierrakakis said in a statement, as detailed in a report by CNBC US.

The focus of global economies is now on how the ongoing dispute pans out. Keeping these important geopolitical developments in mind. Let us look at how Gold and Silver prices have reacted across the country.

In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable. Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 18 May, 2026.

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 18 May 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹158,680/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹145,457/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹270,590/1 kg

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 18 May 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹158,410/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹145,209/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹270,120/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 18 May 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹158,800/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹145,567/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹270,800/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 18 May 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹158,470/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹145,264/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹270,230/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 18 May 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹159,260/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹145,988/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹272,230/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 18 May 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹159,470/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹146,181/10 gm