Gold and silver price today, 19 May: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Gold and silver prices today on 19 May: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market edged higher on Tuesday, as crude oil prices declined after US President Donald Trump paused his attack on Iran. This also dragged the dollar down.

Still, the ongoing uncertainty over the Middle East conflict capped gains for the yellow metal. With the focus shifting to the next developments in the ongoing conflict.

MCX gold June futures were 0.15% up at ₹1,60,210 per 10 grams, while MCX silver July futures were 0.54% down at ₹2,75,670 per kg around 9:46 am.

The Brent crude oil benchmark fell about 2% to trade below $110 per barrel, which impacted demand for the US dollar. The dollar index dropped by more than 0.20%, making greenback-denominated bullion cheaper for buyers in other currencies.

Important geopolitical developments Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to arrive in Beijing on Tuesday for a two-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, visiting an ally that barely had time to clear the ceremonial trappings it laid out for Trump just days earlier, according to a report by CNBC.

The summit will take place on 19-20 May. It marks the second time the Chinese and Russian leaders have met in the past year, as Beijing seeks to manage ties with Washington and Moscow while positioning itself as a pivotal power in global diplomacy.

Trump stalls attack on Iran In another report, Trump said Monday that he is calling off a plan to attack Iran on Tuesday after the heads of three regional powers in the Middle East asked him to “hold off”.

Also Read | Gold rate rises on MCX as oil prices ease, dragging dollar

Trump, in a Truth Social post, elaborated that he has informed the US military leaders “that we will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow” in light of the requests from Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Treasury and Justice Department offer billionaire Gautam Adani legal relief The legal troubles of billionaire Gautam Adani in the US are nearing an end as authorities move to close investigations on charges of bribery, fraud and buying Iranian-sanctioned energy against the businessman and his firm.

On Monday, the US Treasury Department settled a case against Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group, involving the purchase of sanctioned Iranian energy between November 2023 and June 2025.

Let us take a look at the prices of Gold and Silver across Indian cities.

In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable. Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 19 May, 2026.

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 19 May 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹159,710/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹146,401/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹273,740/1 kg

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 19 May 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹159,440/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹146,153/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹273,270/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 19 May 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹159,840/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹146,520/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹273,950/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 19 May 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹159,500/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹146,208/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹273,380/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 19 May 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹159,970/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹146,639/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹274,170/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 19 May 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹160,180/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹146,832/10 gm