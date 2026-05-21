Gold and silver price today, 21 May: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Gold and silver prices today on 21 May: Gold prices were trading lower on the MCX on Thursday (21 May) morning amid weak global cues and speculations that the US Federal Reserve may have to tighten monetary policy in the near future due to increased inflationary risks.

MCX gold June futures traded 0.21% lower at ₹1,60,430 per 10 grams, while MCX silver July futures were trading 0.40% lower at 273,410 around 9:24 am.

The ongoing uncertainty over the Middle East conflict persists, keeping gains in the yellow metal capped. The focus is now on how the war evolves, as a truce could help lower energy and oil prices, providing much-needed relief from inflation worldwide.

The US crude oil prices dropped below $100 per barrel late on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said talks with Iran are in the final stages. The dollar index, meanwhile, hovered around 99.19, trading 0.09% higher.

Important geopolitical developments NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said that the company has ‘largely conceded’ China’s artificial intelligence chip market to Huawei. These comments continue to reshape how the global semiconductor landscape evolves in the months to come.

His comments came after the company reported a very strong quarter, with revenue surging 85% to $81.62 billion from $44.06 billion a year earlier, CNBC reported.

SoftBank shares surge almost 20% Shares of SoftBank Group rallied Thursday after NVIDIA's blockbuster earnings overnight, pointing towards strong momentum in the artificial intelligence space. SoftBank Group shares, which had declined for five straight sessions, rose 19.8% to add about $35 billion to its market capitalisation.

US-Iran peace deal in ‘final stages’ says Donald Trump According to another report, Asia-Pacific markets traded higher Thursday, tracking Wall Street gains, as growing hopes that the Middle East conflict could end soon cooled oil prices.

Trump elaborated on the point that Washington was in the ‘final stages’ of negotiations with Iran, according to a pool report, helping lift investor optimism.

Let us take a look at the prices of gold and silver across prominent Indian cities.

Also Read | Gold rate slips on MCX as US Fed minutes hint at potential hikes in near future

In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable. Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 21 May, 2026.

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 21 May 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹160,250/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹146,896/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹272,810/1 kg

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 21 May 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹159,970/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹146,639/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹272,340/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 21 May 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹160,420/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹147,052/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹273,180/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 21 May 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹160,080/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹146,740/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹272,600/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 21 May 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹160,550/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹147,171/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹273,390/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 21 May 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹160,760/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹147,363/10 gm