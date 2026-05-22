Gold and silver price today, 22 May: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Gold and silver prices today on 22 May: Gold prices were trading lower on the MCX on Friday morning amid weak global cues, rising inflation and speculations that the US Federal Reserve may have to tighten monetary policy in the near future due to increased inflationary risks.

MCX gold June futures were down 0.21% at ₹1,60,080 per 10 grams, while MCX silver July futures were 0.39% down at ₹2,74,480 per kg around 9:35 am.

The ongoing uncertainty over the Middle East conflict is keeping gains in the yellow metal in check. The focus is now on how the war evolves going forward, as a truce between the US and Iran could help lower oil prices, providing much-needed relief from inflation worldwide.

Oil prices continue to trade higher Oil prices resumed their rally on Friday after declining for three straight sessions as investors weighed mixed messaging on Iran peace deal negotiations. The deal is not looking to close out anytime soon.

This is because statements from the US had signalled the peace deal was imminent, the Iranian leadership’s reported stance of keeping enriched uranium within their country has raised worries of an extended conflict, keeping oil supplies disrupted for longer, according to a report by CNBC.

Also Read | Gold price drops on a stronger dollar; inflation concerns fuel rate hike buzz

July futures for the international benchmark, Brent crude, gained 1.9% to $104.52 a barrel in early Asia trading, while US West Texas Intermediate futures for June advanced 1.5% at $97.81 per barrel.

Important geopolitical developments Japan’s core inflation eased more than expected in April to its lowest level since March 2022, potentially weakening the case for an early rate hike by the Bank of Japan. Core inflation, which strips out prices of fresh food, came in at 1.4%, below the 1.7% expected by economists polled by Reuters and the 1.8% reading in March.

SoftBank Group shares extended their sharp rally for a second straight session on Friday, climbing more than 11% as investor optimism around AI-related stocks gained momentum following blockbuster earnings from NVIDIA.

This is after the stock had already surged 20% on Thursday, adding more than $35 billion to the company’s market valuation. Let us look at the price movements of gold and silver across various states in the country.

Also Read | Silver price falls on a strong dollar, oil price surge and Fed rate hike concern

In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable. Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 22 May, 2026.

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 22 May 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹159,770/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹146,456/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹274,580/1 kg

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 22 May 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹159,490/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹146,199/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹274,100/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 22 May 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹159,890/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹146,566/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹274,790/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 22 May 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹159,500/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹146,208/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹274,280/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 22 May 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹159,960/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹146,630/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹275,080/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 22 May 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹160,170/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹146,823/10 gm