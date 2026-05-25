Gold and silver price today, 25 May: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Gold and silver prices today on 25 May: Gold rates rose in the domestic futures market this morning amid a decline in the US dollar following a drop in crude oil prices driven by rising optimism over a potential US-Iran peace deal. This deal, if closed, will bring much-needed respite from the escalating gas and oil prices worldwide.

MCX gold June futures were 0.45% up at ₹160,060 per 10 grams, while MCX silver July futures were 1.67% up at ₹276,830 per kg around 9:45 am.

The dollar index declined by nearly 0.31%, making greenback-denominated bullion cheaper for buyers in other currencies, as crude oil prices declined by more than 5%. The benchmark Brent crude touched $97.89 per barrel. Reports suggested that a peace deal between the US and Iran is imminent.

Important geopolitical developments Japan’s Nikkei 225 breached 65,000 for the first time on Monday, hitting a record high in holiday-thinned Asia trading after reports that the crucial Strait of Hormuz may reopen soon pushed oil prices down and lifted investor sentiment, as detailed in a report by CNBC.

US President Donald Trump mentioned in a Truth Social post that negotiations with Iran were ‘proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner,’ adding that he had told his representatives ‘not to rush into a deal in that time is on [their] side.’ Washington and Tehran remain at odds over several key issues. Major discussion points such as Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile and tolls on the Strait of Hormuz are still under discussion.

Also Read | Gold rate rises amid rising possibility of a US-Iran peace deal

Here are the recent developments in gold and silver prices in various states of the country.

In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable. Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 25 May, 2026.

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 25 May 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹159,760/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹146,447/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹276,530/1 kg

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 25 May 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹159,490/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹146,190/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹276,050/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 25 May 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹159,880/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹146,566/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹276,750/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 25 May 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹159,560/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹146,263/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹276,050/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 25 May 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹160,030/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹146,694/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹276,860/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 25 May 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹160,240/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹146,887/10 gm