Gold and silver price today, 26 Aug: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Gold and silver prices on August 26: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market climbed during early trade on Wednesday, 26 August, amid a fall in crude oil prices and a weakening US dollar.
MCX gold October futures were trading 0.13% higher at ₹1,63,041 per 10 grams, while MCX silver September futures were 0.48% up at ₹2,45,299 per kg at around 9:50 AM today.
Though oil prices have crashed, the clouds of uncertainty over the Middle East conflict persist. This is prompting investors to move towards precious metals such as gold and silver as a hedging strategy.
The Trump administration on Monday announced a plan to isolate Iran’s economy by threatening to impose secondary sanctions on the ‘enablers’ keeping the Islamic Republic afloat. Iran, on the other hand, warned that Washington's new sanctions on Tehran, announced Monday, will not bring peace to the region.
In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable.
On Wednesday, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹163,300/10 gm, and 22-carat gold was priced at ₹149,692/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹246,290/kg (Silver 999 Fine), according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA)
Customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price of the item. Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on August 26:
24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹162,870/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹149,298/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹245,770/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹163,150/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹149,554/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹246,190/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹163,280/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹149,673/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹246,390/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹163,130/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹149,444/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹243,220/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹163,410/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹149,793/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹246,580/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹163,560/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹149,930/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹246,730/1 kg
Gold prices have witnessed volatility recently after a rise in the US dollar driven by elevated crude oil prices. As per MCX, domestic spot gold prices have declined more than 4% since the US-Iran war started on February 28. Hence, this can be a buying opportunity for those who want to benefit from the dip.
Gold prices last year experienced their strongest bull run since 1979, rising by over 75%. In recent months, gold prices have risen modestly amid safe-haven demand and global economic uncertainty.
Meanwhile, silver prices have seen even steeper increases due to strong demand and currency fluctuations, rising from roughly ₹78,600/kg in 2023-2024 to over ₹240,000/kg in August 2026.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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