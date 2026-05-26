Gold and silver price today, 26 May: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Gold price today on 26 May: Gold rate dropped on the MCX on Tuesday, 26 May, morning due to profit booking as persisting uncertainty and doubts over a potential US-Iran deal keep oil prices up, stoking inflation fears and raising the possibility of interest rate hikes in the near future.

MCX gold June futures were 0.30% down at ₹1,59,320 per 10 grams, while MCX silver July futures were 1.14% down at ₹2,73,970 per kg around 9:19 am.

The dollar index rose by nearly 0.07%, making greenback-denominated bullion expensive for buyers in other currencies, as crude oil prices rose by more than 0.63%. The benchmark Brent crude touched $97.865 per barrel. Reports suggested that the US has conducted ‘self-defence strikes’ in Iran as Trump pushes for a peace deal

Important geopolitical developments U.S. forces conducted ‘self-defence’ strikes in southern Iran early Tuesday, with US Central Command saying the military action was to "protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces," according to a report by CNBC US.

CENTCOM spokesman Tim Hawkins said targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to emplace mines. “US Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire,” Hawkins added.

Oil prices mixed as US military strikes against Iran cloud Middle East peace prospects Oil prices were trading mixed Tuesday as US military operations in southern Iran and President Donald Trump’s mixed messaging on the negotiations between Tehran and Washington kept traders on edge. The global commodity markets are eagerly awaiting further developments on this issue.

July futures for international benchmark Brent crude gained 1.6% to $97.72 a barrel in Asia trading, while US West Texas Intermediate futures for June were trading 5.4% lower at $91.38 per barrel.

Taiwan overtakes India as the world's fifth-largest stock market Taiwan overtook India in stock market value, driven mainly by a breakneck rally in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest chipmaker, according to a Bloomberg report.

The island’s market capitalisation climbed to $4.95 trillion as of Monday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. India’s value has dropped to $4.92 trillion. Taiwan’s stock market is now the fifth largest in the world, behind only the four leaders in the US, mainland China, Japan and Hong Kong.

South Korea’s Kospi hits a new high amid mixed market sentiment in Asia South Korea’s Kospi reached a record as markets reopened after a holiday. Market and commodity sentiment remained mixed. Iran's peace hopes lifted sentiment despite continued military activity.

Japanese shares pulled back after the Nikkei 225 crossed 65,000 on Monday, according to another CNBC US report. Keeping these significant geopolitical developments in mind, here are the recent price movements in gold and silver across various states of the country.

In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable. Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 26 May, 2026.

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 26 May 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹158,910/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹145,668/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹273,220/1 kg

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 26 May 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹158,640/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹145,420/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹272,750/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 26 May 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹159,040/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹145,787/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹273,440/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 26 May 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹158,700/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹145,475/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹272,860/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 26 May 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹159,089/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹145,823/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹273,690/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 26 May 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹159,290/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹146,016/10 gm