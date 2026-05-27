Gold and silver prices today, 27 May: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

MCX gold June futures were 0.10% up at 1,58,220 per 10 grams. Gold prices have been under pressure since the US-Iran war started on 28 February. International gold prices have fallen by up to 15% since the start of the Middle East conflict.

Shivam Shukla
Published27 May 2026, 02:14 PM IST
Domestic spot gold prices have risen by nearly 19% this year until 26 May, as per MCX data.
Domestic spot gold prices have risen by nearly 19% this year until 26 May, as per MCX data. (AFP)

Gold price today, 27 May: Gold rates were trading higher on the MCX on Wednesday, 27 May, supported by positive global cues amid a decline in the US dollar and a drop in oil prices due to the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty related to the US-Iran war.

There are also reports of Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon that have kept investors cautious, capping the yellow metal's gains. These developments have created volatility in the markets.

MCX gold June futures were 0.10% up at 1,58,220 per 10 grams, while MCX silver July futures were down 0.72% at 2,69,050 per kg around 11:35 AM.

The dollar index eased by about 0.11%, while US 10-year bond yields fell by about half a percentage point to 4.47%, boosting investor interest in gold. Crude oil prices fell over 1% as Iran-US peace talks continued despite fresh US strikes in southern Iran.

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Israel intensifies attack on Lebanon

Furthermore, according to a report by Al Jazeera, Israel’s forces intensified their strikes in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, killing 31 people and injuring 40 others after the US had launched strikes on targets in southern Iran on Monday.

However, a ceasefire announced on 8 April remains in place between the US and Iran, as the two countries continue talks through intermediaries to resolve their conflict.

Also Read | Gold rate rises on MCX amid a decline in US dollar, oil prices

Keeping these important geopolitical developments in mind, let us discuss the most recent price changes in gold and silver in various states.

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 27 May

24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 157,740/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 144,595/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — 267,890/1 kg

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 27 May

24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — 157,470/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — 144,348/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — 267,430/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 27 May

24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — 157,860/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — 144,705/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — 268,100/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 27 May

24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — 157,530/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — 144,403/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — 267,530/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 27 May

24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 157,860/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 144,705/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — 267,740/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 27 May

24 karat gold rate in Chennai — 158,078/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — 144,898/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — 268,100/1 kg

Gold And Silver PricesGold PricesSilver Prices
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