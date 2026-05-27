Gold and silver prices today, 27 May: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Gold price today, 27 May: Gold rates were trading higher on the MCX on Wednesday, 27 May, supported by positive global cues amid a decline in the US dollar and a drop in oil prices due to the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty related to the US-Iran war.

There are also reports of Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon that have kept investors cautious, capping the yellow metal's gains. These developments have created volatility in the markets.

MCX gold June futures were 0.10% up at ₹1,58,220 per 10 grams, while MCX silver July futures were down 0.72% at ₹2,69,050 per kg around 11:35 AM.

The dollar index eased by about 0.11%, while US 10-year bond yields fell by about half a percentage point to 4.47%, boosting investor interest in gold. Crude oil prices fell over 1% as Iran-US peace talks continued despite fresh US strikes in southern Iran.

Israel intensifies attack on Lebanon Furthermore, according to a report by Al Jazeera, Israel’s forces intensified their strikes in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, killing 31 people and injuring 40 others after the US had launched strikes on targets in southern Iran on Monday.

However, a ceasefire announced on 8 April remains in place between the US and Iran, as the two countries continue talks through intermediaries to resolve their conflict.

Also Read | Gold rate rises on MCX amid a decline in US dollar, oil prices

Keeping these important geopolitical developments in mind, let us discuss the most recent price changes in gold and silver in various states.

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 27 May 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹157,740/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹144,595/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹267,890/1 kg

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 27 May 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹157,470/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹144,348/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹267,430/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 27 May 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹157,860/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹144,705/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹268,100/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 27 May 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹157,530/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹144,403/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹267,530/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 27 May 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹157,860/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹144,705/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹267,740/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 27 May 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹158,078/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹144,898/10 gm