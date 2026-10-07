Gold and silver price today, 7 Oct: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver in Mumbai, Delhi, other cities

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market declined on Wednesday, 7 October, amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty between the US and Iran, as rebounding oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz continue to remain vulnerable to stepped-up Iranian tanker attacks.

Iran has intensified tanker attacks around the Strait of Hormuz, with nearly 20 commercial vessels targeted over the past month, threatening a fragile rebound in Persian Gulf oil exports, as per a CNBC US report.

In the international markets, gold prices slipped on Wednesday. Spot gold eased 0.3% to $4,150.23 per ounce by 0145 GMT. US gold futures edged 0.2% lower to $4,177.60.

Both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are showing a marginal decline across major cities in India. Silver prices also dropped in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 7 October was trading 0.33% lower at ₹1,49,780 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures were trading about 0.52% lower at ₹2,26,410 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it is more durable.

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Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 7 October.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 7 October 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹149,320/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹136,877/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹225,560/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 7 October 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹149,580/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹137,115/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹225,940/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 7 October 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹149,700/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹137,225/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹226,120/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 7 October 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹149,380/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹136,932/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹225,650/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 7 October 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹149,760/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹137,280/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹226,300/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 7 October 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹149,960/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹137,463/10 gm