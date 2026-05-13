Gold and silver price today, May 13: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

The yellow metal's rates in India gained nearly 6% in the domestic futures market on Wednesday, May 13, continuing to trade above the ₹150,000 level over the last few sessions.

Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday as uncertainty in the Middle East and stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data dimmed hopes for Federal Reserve rate cuts. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $4,695.99 per ounce, as of 0231 GMT. U.S. gold futures for June delivery gained 0.4% to $4,705.30.

On Wednesday, May 13, MCX Gold 5 June contracts were priced at ₹1,62,648 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, MCX Silver 3 Juy contracts was up by 6.42% at ₹2,96,984 per kg. These gains can be attributed to positive global cues and a decline in the US dollar and crude oil prices after President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire with Iran.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the current retail prices for 24K and 22K gold in major Indian cities on May 13? ⌵ On May 13, 24K gold was priced at ₹161,410/10 gm and 22K gold at ₹147,959/10 gm according to the Indian Bullion Association. Prices varied slightly by city, with New Delhi at ₹162,070/10 gm for 24K and ₹148,564/10 gm for 22K gold. 2 Why have gold and silver prices increased recently? ⌵ Gold and silver prices have risen due to positive global cues, a decline in the US dollar and crude oil prices, and ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Sticky US inflation data and strong safe-haven demand have also supported bullion prices. 3 How has the recent increase in import duty on gold and silver affected prices? ⌵ India raised import tariffs on gold and silver to 15% from 6% to curb overseas purchases and ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves. This move is expected to further increase domestic bullion prices and may dampen demand, though it could also support the rupee. 4 What is the impact of the increased import duty on India's gold and silver market? ⌵ The hike in import duties to 15% aims to reduce gold and silver imports, which have surged recently, contributing to a widening trade deficit. While it may support the rupee, industry experts caution that higher duties could potentially encourage smuggling. 5 What are the projected future price movements for MCX gold and silver? ⌵ An analyst suggests MCX gold prices may rise to between ₹1.68 lakh and ₹1.70 lakh per 10 grams, while silver prices could hit the ₹3 lakh per kg level. Immediate resistance for gold is seen around ₹1,54,750– ₹1,55,000, and for silver at ₹2,84,000– ₹2,85,000.

In the retail market of India, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹161,410/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA). Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹147,959/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹296,570/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price of the item. Check the full list here for gold and silver prices in your city today, May 13:

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — May 13: 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹161,110/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹147,684/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹296,030/1 kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — May 13: 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹162,070/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹148,564/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹295,720/1 kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad— May 13: 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹162,610/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹149,059/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹296,700/1 kg.

Gold and Silver prices in Kolkata — May 13: 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹162,140/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata— ₹140,323/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹295,840/1 kg.

Gold and silver prices in Bengaluru — May 13: 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹162,780/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹149,215/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹296,940/1 kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — May 13: 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹163,130/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹149,536/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹297,570/1 kg.

Movement in gold prices over the years Notably, gold prices last year experienced their strongest bull run since 1979, rising by over 75%. In recent months, gold prices have risen modestly amid strong safe-haven demand and global economic uncertainty.

In India, the yellow metal climbed from ₹135,257 in early January to ₹157,480 in early March, marking an appreciation of around 16%. In May, the precious metal is trading below those highs as investors booked profits.