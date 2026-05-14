Gold and silver price today, May 14: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Gold and silver prices today on 14 May: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market edged lower on Thursday, 14 May, with both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates declining marginally across major cities. Silver prices also slipped in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold June futures were down 0.37% at ₹1,62,270 per 10 grams around 9:24 am, while MCX silver July futures were down 1.61% at ₹2,96,160 per kg at that time.

Important geopolitical developments US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping opened a two-day summit in Beijing today focused on trade and security. Taiwan, Iran and artificial intelligence featured alongside tariff talks and rare earths, as detailed in a report by CNBC. US business leaders joined Trump’s delegation during the China visit.

The relationship between the two countries is going to be “better than ever before,” Trump told Xi in his opening remarks, as per the official broadcast footage. Highlighting their relationship, Trump said the two leaders have known each other personally for longer than any other US or Chinese president.

Trump-Xi meeting could test India’s positioning as a counterweight to China Consecutive US administrations have seen India as a counterbalance to China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific. Trump’s transactional foreign policy during the second term has soured relations between Washington and New Delhi, as per a report from the Inside India newsletter.

Kevin Warsh wins Senate confirmation as the next Federal Reserve chair Meanwhile, Kevin Warsh was confirmed Wednesday as the next Federal Reserve chair, in a 54-45 vote that was the closest in the modern era. Trump has made no secret of his expectation that Warsh will lower rates, after repeatedly lashing out at outgoing Chair Jerome Powell.

Oil struggles for direction as IEA flags greater volatility ahead With more than 14 million bpd of supply cut, the overall loss from Gulf producers is now over a billion barrels, the IEA said. OPEC production also dropped by 1.7 million bpd in April and has declined more than 30% since the war started in late February.

Here are the Gold and Silver prices across the country.

In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable. Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 12 May, 2026.

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 14 May 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹162,230/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹148,711/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹296,820/1 kg

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 14 May 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹161,950/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹148,454/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹296,310/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 14 May 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹162,360/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹148,830/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹297,060/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 14 May 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹161,940/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹148,445/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹295,510/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 14 May 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹154,510/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹148,885/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹296,370/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 14 May 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹162,630/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹149,078/10 gm