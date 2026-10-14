Gold and silver price today, Oct 14: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver ahead of Durga Puja

The yellow metal's price in India dropped by nearly 0.25% in the domestic futures market during early trading hours on Wednesday, October 14.
MCX Gold 4 December futures stood at ₹1,48,086 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver 4 December contracts were down by 0.70% at ₹2,19,001 per kg at around 12 noon.
In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is more commonly used for making jewellery because it's more durable in nature.
On Wednesday, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹148,320/10 grams, and 22-carat gold was priced at ₹135,960/10 grams. Silver prices today are at ₹217,940/kg (Silver 999 Fine), according to Indian Bullion Association's (IBA) data.
Customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price of the item. Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on October 14:
24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹148,060/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹135,722/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹217,550/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹147,800/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹135,483/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹217,170/1 kg
go
24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹148,110/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹135,768/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹217,620/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹147,800/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹136,693/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹217,160/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹149,560/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹135,483/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹225,870/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹148,450/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹136,079/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹218,330/1 kg
Gold prices last year experienced their strongest bull run since 1979, rising by over 75% till date. In recent months, gold prices have risen modestly amid safe-haven demand and global economic uncertainty.
Meanwhile, silver prices have seen even steeper increases due to strong demand and currency fluctuations. Rates rose from roughly ₹78,600 per kg in 2023-2024 to over ₹240,000 per kg in October 2026.
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