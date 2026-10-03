Gold and silver price today, Oct 3: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver in your city ahead of Durga Puja

Gold and silver prices remained stable on October 3 in India, with slight fluctuations in both 24 and 22-karat gold rates. The MCX was closed, and gold traded above 1.49 lakh, with silver prices reaching 226,590/kg according to the IBA.

Edited By Sanchari Ghosh
Published3 Oct 2026, 11:12 AM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
Gold Prices Stabilize in India Amid Limited Movement on October 3
Gold Prices Stabilize in India Amid Limited Movement on October 3

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market remained largely stable on Saturday, 3 October, with both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates witnessing marginal changes across major cities. Silver prices also showed limited movement in the domestic bullion market.

Multi commodity exchange of India (MCX) is closed on Saturdays and Sundays, hence live trading rates are currently unavailable. And on Friday, it was closed for Gandhi Jayanti. Based on Thursday's closing level, gold continued to trade above 1.49 lakh, although it edged lower compared to the past few trading sessions.

On 3 October, 24-carat gold was priced at 150,550/10 grams, and 22-carat gold was priced at 138,004/10 grams. Silver prices today are at 226,590/kg (Silver 999 Fine), according to the Indian Bullion Association's (IBA) data.

In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat is commonly used for making jewellery as its more solid in nature. Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 3 October, 2026.

Gold

24K Per 10g
--

Silver

Per Kg
--

gold

Also Read | Gold, debt and equity ETFs: How mutual fund capital gains tax rules differ

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 3 October

24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — 150,020/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — 137,518/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — 225,790/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 3 October

24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 150,270/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 137,748/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — 226,180/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 3 October

24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — 150,390/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — 137,858/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — 226,360/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 3 October

24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — 150,080/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — 137,573/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — 225,880/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 3 October

24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 150,510/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 137,968/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — 226,540/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Chennai — 3 October

24 karat gold rate in Chennai — 150,710/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — 138,151/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — 226,840/1 kg.

Also Read | Gold vs silver ETFs: September 2026 brings a twist for these mutual fund schemes

How much returns have gold and silver given so far

Gold prices last year experienced their strongest bull run since 1979, rising by over 75% till date. In recent months, gold prices have risen modestly amid safe-haven demand and global economic uncertainty.

Meanwhile, silver prices have seen even steeper increases due to strong demand and currency fluctuations. Rates rose from roughly 78,600 per kg in 2023-2024 to over 240,000 per kg in October 2026.

Gold PricesSilver Prices
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceGold and silver price today, Oct 3: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver in your city ahead of Durga Puja
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.