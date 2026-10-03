Gold and silver price today, Oct 3: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver in your city ahead of Durga Puja

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market remained largely stable on Saturday, 3 October, with both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates witnessing marginal changes across major cities. Silver prices also showed limited movement in the domestic bullion market.

Multi commodity exchange of India (MCX) is closed on Saturdays and Sundays, hence live trading rates are currently unavailable. And on Friday, it was closed for Gandhi Jayanti. Based on Thursday's closing level, gold continued to trade above ₹1.49 lakh, although it edged lower compared to the past few trading sessions.

On 3 October, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹150,550/10 grams, and 22-carat gold was priced at ₹138,004/10 grams. Silver prices today are at ₹226,590/kg (Silver 999 Fine), according to the Indian Bullion Association's (IBA) data.

In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat is commonly used for making jewellery as its more solid in nature. Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 3 October, 2026.

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Gold Prices in New Delhi — 3 October 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹150,020/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹137,518/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹225,790/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 3 October 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹150,270/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹137,748/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹226,180/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 3 October 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹150,390/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹137,858/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹226,360/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 3 October 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹150,080/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹137,573/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹225,880/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 3 October 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹150,510/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹137,968/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹226,540/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Chennai — 3 October 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹150,710/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹138,151/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹226,840/1 kg.

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How much returns have gold and silver given so far Gold prices last year experienced their strongest bull run since 1979, rising by over 75% till date. In recent months, gold prices have risen modestly amid safe-haven demand and global economic uncertainty.