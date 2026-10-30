Gold and silver price today, Oct 30: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali

The yellow metal's price in India dropped by nearly 0.39% in the domestic futures market during early trading hours on Friday, October 30.
MCX Gold 4 December futures stood at ₹142,351 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver 4 December contracts were down by 0.27% at ₹1,88,943 per kg at around 12 noon.
In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is more commonly used for making jewellery because it's more durable in nature.
On Friday, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹142,210/10 grams, and 22-carat gold was priced at ₹130,359/10 grams. Silver prices today are at ₹187,530/kg (Silver 999 Fine), according to Indian Bullion Association's (IBA) data.
Customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price of the item. Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on October 30:
24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹141,960/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹130,130/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹187,170/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹141,710/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹129,901/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹186,850/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹142,070/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹130,231/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹187,320/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹141,750/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹13,693/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹186,120/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹142,170/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹130,323/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹186,930/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹142,350/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹130,488/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹187,710/1 kg
Gold prices last year experienced their strongest bull run since 1979, rising by over 75% till date. In recent months, gold prices have risen modestly amid safe-haven demand and global economic uncertainty.
Meanwhile, silver prices have seen even steeper increases due to strong demand and currency fluctuations. Rates rose from roughly ₹78,600 per kg in 2023-2024 to over ₹240,000 per kg in October 2026.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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