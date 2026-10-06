Gold and silver price today, Oct 6: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver in Mumbai, Delhi, other cities

Gold and silver prices today, 6 October: Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver retail rates across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other major Indian cities, along with MCX market updates.

Shivam Shukla
Published6 Oct 2026, 09:25 AM IST
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Gold and silver price today: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver.
Gold and silver price today: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver.

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market declined on Tuesday, 6 October, amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty between the US and Iran. President Donald Trump has explained that the US has moved all of its long-range bombers out of the United Kingdom in response to ‘a threat.’

Trump, when asked who made the threat, replied, ‘They would be linked to Iran,’ according to CNBC US.

In the international markets, gold prices were steady, as pressure from a stronger dollar and elevated US Treasury yields were offset by reduced expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike this month. Spot gold edged 0.2% lower to $4,133.59 per ounce by 2:25 pm EDT. US gold futures for December delivery slipped 0.02% to $4,161.5.

Due to these developments, both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are showing a marginal decline across major cities in India. Silver prices also dropped in the domestic bullion market.

Gold

24K Per 10g
--

Silver

Per Kg
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MCX gold rate on 6 October was trading 0.05% lower at 1,49,370 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures were trading about 0.33% lower at 2,25,700 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Changes in gold and silver prices today

In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it is more durable.

Also Read | Gold, silver or stocks: Where should investors put fresh money?

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 6 October.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 6 October

24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — 148,850/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — 136,440/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — 224,900/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 6 October

24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 149,100/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 136,675/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — 225,290/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 6 October

24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — 149,310/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — 136,868/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — 225,610/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 6 October

24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — 148,990/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — 136,574/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — 225,140/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 6 October

24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 149,430/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 136,978/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — 225,790/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 6 October

24 karat gold rate in Chennai — 149,620/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — 137,152/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — 226,090/1 kg

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

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