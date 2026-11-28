Gold and silver prices have staged a rebound over the past three days. However, concerns over further US Federal Reserve rate hikes could limit the recovery, with both metals still trading below their January peaks of around ₹1.8 lakh per 10 grams for gold and ₹4.20 lakh per kg for silver.

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On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery settled at ₹1,25,350 per 10 grams, up 0.12%. Silver futures gained 4.80% to ₹1,52,843 per kg on Friday, 27 November.

In the international market, spot gold is trading at $3,653.55 per ounce, up 1.97%, while spot silver rose 5.28% to $43.73 per ounce as of 1:04 PM on 28 November, according to TradingView data.

Why could Fed rate weigh on gold and silver prices? Gold prices are closely linked to US Federal Reserve interest rate decisions. The Fed's next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is scheduled for December 8–9, with its interest rate decision expected on December 9.

The Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points in September, taking the federal funds target range to 3.75%–4%. This was its first rate hike since 2023. At its subsequent October meeting, the FOMC kept rates unchanged at the same level.

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According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in a 98.4% probability of a 25-basis-point Fed rate hike, taking the target range to 4.00%–4.25%, as of 28 November.

Higher interest rates generally put pressure on gold because it is a non-interest-bearing asset and does not generate regular income, unlike bonds. When interest rates rise, interest-bearing investments become more attractive, reducing gold's appeal.

Higher US rates can also strengthen the dollar and push bond yields higher, making gold relatively less attractive to investors. Silver can also face pressure from these developments, alongside changes in industrial demand.

What is the outlook for gold and silver prices? Ashish Rajodiya, Head of Commodities at PL Capital, told LiveMint that gold and silver are entering 2027 after their sharpest correction of the year. The selling has been led by futures funds and Fed rate-hike fears rather than long-term holders, and physical buyers have come in on the dip.

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He expects gold to trade between ₹1,12,000 and ₹1,35,000 per 10 grams over the next six months in the base-case scenario. Over the next 12 months, the range is expected to rise to ₹1,20,000– ₹1,50,000 as rate-hike pressures ease.

Silver is likely to remain more volatile, with prices expected to range between ₹1,25,000 and ₹1,65,000 per kg over six months, and ₹1,40,000 and ₹1,90,000 per kg over 12 months.

“Further Fed tightening, a stronger dollar or slower central bank buying could hold both metals near the lower end of these ranges, while a pause in hikes would help them recover,” Rajodiya added.

What should investors and buyers know? For Indian investors, domestic gold and silver prices are influenced by international bullion rates, rupee movements against the US dollar, import duties and local demand.

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The Reserve Bank of India's next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is scheduled for December 2–4, 2026, with the repo rate decision expected on 4 December. Any change in the policy rate could influence the rupee and domestic market sentiment, adding to near-term price volatility.

For those planning to buy jewellery or invest in gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs), experts suggest avoiding large lump-sum purchases amid heightened volatility. Buyers can consider staggered purchases, spreading their buying across multiple weeks or months rather than trying to predict market bottoms. This can help average out purchase costs.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related ...Read More ✕ Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance.



She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.