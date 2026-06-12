Gold and silver prices today, 12 June: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Gold price today 12 June: Gold rate rose in morning deals on MCX on Friday, 12 June, amid hopes of a peace deal in the ongoing Middle East war. This is after US President Donald Trump claimed that the Iran war is settled ‘subject to finalisation’, and he expects the signing of a deal in the ‘next few days.’

Recent uncertainty due to the war between the US and Israel against Iran has resulted in higher crude oil prices and a flat dollar index. The equity markets have also remained volatile as investors await the next developments in the ongoing dispute.

The prospects of a peace deal between the US and Iran now look promising, following recent developments and the US President's statements. Still, concrete news on this and associated developments is awaited.

MCX gold rate today for August futures contracts was trading 0.53% higher at ₹1,50,320 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures, on the other hand, were trading 0.94% higher at ₹2,43,720 per kg at around 9:32 am.

Important geopolitical developments

Trump claims Iran war settled ‘subject to finalisation,’ expects signing in ‘next few days’ According to a CNBC US report, the Middle East war is about to end, according to US President Donald Trump. This news will be extremely positive for Asian economies such as China and India, as hopes of normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz appear to have lifted market sentiment.

Oil prices fall on hopes of US-Iran deal despite Tehran pushback Oil prices declined on Friday after US President Donald Trump said Washington had reached a framework agreement with Iran, raising hopes the Middle East conflict could be nearing its end.

US crude oil futures for July delivery fell 1.65% to $86.26 per barrel, while August futures for the international benchmark Brent lost 1.55% to $88.98 per barrel in early Asia trading.

Speaking at the Oval Office, Trump said he expects an agreement to be signed “over the next few days,” assertions he has made several times during the conflict. He also said the Strait of Hormuz would reopen once a deal is finalised.

Stock futures tick higher as Wall Street gears up for SpaceX’s historic IPO US stock futures were trading slightly higher on Thursday night as traders looked ahead to SpaceX’s historic initial public offering on Friday. S&P 500 futures added roughly 0.2%, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 59 points, or 0.1%.

Here are the most recent price changes in gold and silver across various cities in India.

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 12 June 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹150,080/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹137,573/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹243,280/1 kg

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 12 June 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹149,802/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹137,335/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹242,860/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 12 June 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹150,090/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹137,583/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹243,470/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 12 June 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹149,770/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹149,770/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹242,950/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 12 June 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹150,210/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹137,693/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹243,660/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 12 June 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹150,410/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹137,876/10 gm