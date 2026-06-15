Gold and silver prices today, 15 June: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Gold price today 15 June: Gold rate rose in morning deals on MCX on Monday 15 June, amid optimism due to the declaration of a peace deal in the ongoing Middle East war. This rise in gold prices comes after US President Donald Trump claimed that the Iran war is now settled, that Washington and Tehran have agreed on a peace deal, and that he expects the deal to be signed on Friday, 19 June.

Recent uncertainty due to the war between the US and Israel against Iran has resulted in higher crude oil prices and a flat dollar index. The equity markets have also remained volatile.

The signing of a peace deal between the US and Iran will help restore global supply chains, reduce volatility in equity markets and lead to a significant reduction in oil prices.

Trump confirmed that a deal had been reached. In a post on Truth Social, the president wrote: “The deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete.”

MCX gold rate today for August futures contracts was trading 1.71% higher at ₹1,53,490 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures, on the other hand, were trading 0.94% higher at ₹2,53,520 per kg at around 9:11 am.

Important geopolitical developments US and Iran agree on peace deal, Donald Trump and Shehbaz Sharif say The US and Iran have finally agreed on a deal to bring their nearly four-month war to an end, with both sides declaring the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon, Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and US President Donald Trump said on Sunday, reported CNBC.

US stock futures jump on Iran deal to end the war; Japan’s Nikkei surges 5% Stock futures are rising Sunday night to kick off the holiday-shortened trading week after Trump announced an agreement to end the war between the US and Iran.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 342 points, or 0.7%. S&P 500 futures climed 0.9%, while Nasdaq 100 futures popped 1.4%.

Asia-Pacific markets traded higher early Monday, with South Korea’s Kospi leading the advance in the region, rising 5.17%; The small-cap Kosdaq was flat. Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 5.13% while the Topix rose 3.63%. Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was up 2.62%.

World leaders welcome US-Iran deal as Europe signals sanctions relief, urges Hormuz reopening World leaders welcomed the US-Iran agreement to end the Middle East war, with some European nations reportedly signalling they were prepared to lift sanctions on Tehran in exchange for the country taking steps to curb its nuclear programme.

Oil drops 4%, and Asian markets surge as Iran and the US are set to sign a peace deal Oil prices tumbled after Trump said the US has completed a deal with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

US crude oil futures for July delivery were down 4.77% to $80.83 per barrel by 8:27 pm ET. Brent futures, the international benchmark for August delivery, traded about 4% lower to $83.77 per barrel.

“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete,” Trump said in a Truth Social post. Hormuz will open without a toll system, and the US will end its naval blockade of Iran, the president said. “Ships of the World, start your engines,” Trump said. Let the oil flow!”

Here are the most recent price changes in gold and silver across various cities in India.

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 15 June 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹153,240/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹140,470/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹253,030/1 kg

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 15 June 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹152,980/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹140,232/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹252,590/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 15 June 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹153,360/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹140,580/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹253,230/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 15 June 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹153,040/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹140,287/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹252,690/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 15 June 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹153,410/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹140,626/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹253,170/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 15 June 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹153,690/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹140,88310 gm