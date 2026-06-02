Gold and silver prices today, 2 June: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Gold price today 2 June: Gold rate rose in morning deals on MCX on Tuesday, 2 June, supported by a slightly weaker dollar and weak crude oil prices, even as investors' focus remained on developments surrounding a potential US-Iran peace deal.

MCX gold August futures were 0.16% higher at ₹1,59,440 per 10 grams, while MCX silver July futures were 0.2% lower at ₹2,66,850 per kg around 9:22 am.

The dollar index was trading lower by about 0.01%, making greenback-denominated gold less expensive for buyers in other currencies.

Furthermore, the crude oil price declined by over 0.95% amid persistent uncertainty over a US-Iran deal, heightening the risk of inflation remaining high and driving global monetary tightening.

Important geopolitical developments US President Donald Trump told CNBC, “I don’t care” if peace negotiations with Iran are over. Trump added that he was “going to ask Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu what’s going on with Lebanon.”

Trump said he wasn’t worried about oil prices, which spiked following a report that Iran will “completely block” the Strait of Hormuz in addition to halting negotiations with the US.

Iran stops negotiations with US, vows to ‘completely’ block Strait of Hormuz As per another report by CNBC, Iranian negotiators will stop exchanging messages with the US through intermediaries in retaliation for ongoing ceasefire violations, Iran’s state-affiliated news outlet Tasnim said. Tehran will also move to fully block the Strait of Hormuz, Tasnim reported.

US intercepted Iranian missiles targeting American forces in Kuwait US Central Command said Iran fired two ballistic missiles overnight targeting American forces stationed in Kuwait. The missiles fired Sunday at 11 pm ET were successfully intercepted, and no US personnel were harmed, CENTCOM said in an X post. This attempted attack has further escalated tensions between the two nations.

Here are the most recent price changes in gold and silver across various cities in India.

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 2 June 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹159,250/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹145,979/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹266,260/1 kg

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 2 June 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹158,970/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹145,723/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹265,810/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 2 June 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹159,370/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹146,089/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹266,470/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 2 June 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹158,980/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹145,723/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹266,200/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 2 June 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹159,450/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹146,163/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹266,970/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 2 June 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹159,660/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹146,355/10 gm