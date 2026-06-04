Gold and silver prices today, 4 June: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Gold price today 4 June: Gold rate rose in morning deals on MCX on Thursday, 4 June, supported by a slightly weaker dollar and higher crude oil prices, even as investors continue to focus on developments surrounding a potential US-Iran peace deal.

MCX gold rate today for August futures contracts was trading 0.35% higher at ₹1,59,110 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures, on the other hand, were trading 0.11% higher at ₹2,64,060 per kg at around 9:24 am.

The war in the Middle East continues to drag on, with the US military recently stating that Iranian missile attacks on Bahrain, ​Kuwait and other regional targets were either thwarted or failed as the possibility of peace and ​diplomacy between Washington and Tehran showed little positive change.

Oil prices remained volatile amid continued tensions between the US and Iran. West Texas Intermediate futures declined 0.74% to settle at $95.30 per barrel, while Brent crude eased by 0.65% to trade at $97.17 per barrel.

Important geopolitical developments Trump says Iran agreed not to have nuclear weapons, but ‘they can change their mind’ The Iranian regime has agreed not to have nuclear weapons, US President Donald Trump said, but added that Tehran could still “change their mind," as per a report by CNBC.

“I did have to say we have to do something about Iran, because regardless of how well we’re doing [economically], we can’t let them have a nuclear weapon,” he said in the interview with the New York Post’s Pod Force One podcast, posted Wednesday. “They’ve already agreed they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump added.

OECD warns of global slowdown as US-Iran war stymies economic growth prospects According to another report by CNBC, the OECD on Wednesday cut its global growth outlook, warning that the US-Iran war could sharply worsen the economic picture and global stability if disruptions to energy markets and the Strait of Hormuz persist. Global growth is expected to slow to 2.8% in 2026, but in a prolonged-disruption scenario, it could slump to 2.1%.

Dow closes 600 points lower as rising Treasury yields and oil prices pressure stocks Stocks fell on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 snapping a nine-day win streak, as oil prices and Treasury yields rose amid worries that the US-Iran conflict could keep inflation elevated.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 620.72 points, or 1.21%, to end at 50,687.07. The broad market S&P 500 fell 0.74% to end at 7,553.68, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.89% to 26,853.98.

Here are the most recent price changes in gold and silver across various cities in India.

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 4 June 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹158,640/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹145,420/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹263,270/1 kg

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 4 June 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹158,360/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹145,163/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹262,820/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 4 June 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹158,760/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹145,530/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹263,480/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 4 June 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹158,430/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹145,228/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹262,920/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 4 June 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹158,890/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹145,649/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹263,690/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 4 June 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹159,100/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹145,842/10 gm