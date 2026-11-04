Gold and silver prices today: Bought on Dhanteras 2025? Check what your ₹1 lakh investment is worth now

Gold and silver prices have climbed further over the past year, rewarding consumers who purchased the precious metals around Dhanteras last year. Those who bought gold jewellery, coins or silver bars in October 2025 can now calculate how much their purchases are worth at current market prices.
Dhanteras 2025 fell on 18 October, a Saturday. Since the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) does not publish rates on weekends, the comparison uses its closing rates of 17 October 2025, the last trading session before the festival, against the latest rates available on 4 November 2026.
The comparison shows that 24-carat gold prices have increased by around 9.3%, while silver prices have gained approximately 10% over the period. This means silver has marginally outperformed gold for buyers who entered the market around last Dhanteras.
According to IBJA, 999-purity gold was priced at ₹1,29,584 per 10 grams on 17 October 2025. Its latest evening rate on 4 November 2026 stood at ₹1,41,622 per 10 grams.
This represents an increase of ₹12,038 per 10 grams, or approximately 9.29% in a little over a year.
Silver has delivered slightly higher returns. Its 999-purity rate increased from ₹1,69,230 per kg on 17 October 2025 to ₹1,86,133 per kg on 4 November 2026.
This translates into an increase of ₹16,903 per kg, or approximately 9.99%.
Precious metal
Price on 17 October 2025
Price on 4 November 2026
Appreciation
|24K gold (10 grams)
|₹1,29,584
|₹1,41,622
|9.29%
|Silver 999 (1 kg)
|₹1,69,230
|₹1,86,133
|9.99%
|Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), historical and latest evening rates. Prices exclude GST and making charges.
Consumers who purchased 24-carat gold worth ₹1 lakh around Dhanteras last year would have accumulated approximately 7.72 grams of gold, based on the IBJA closing rate of ₹1,29,584 per 10 grams.
At the latest rate of ₹1,41,622 per 10 grams, the same quantity would be worth approximately ₹1.09 lakh.
This translates into an indicative gain of around ₹9,290 on an initial investment of ₹1 lakh.
Similarly, someone who purchased 10 grams of 24-carat gold last Dhanteras would see its value increase from ₹1,29,584 to ₹1,41,622, translating into an appreciation of ₹12,038.
However, consumers who purchased 22-carat gold jewellery should calculate its value using the corresponding 916-purity rate rather than the 24-carat benchmark.
Silver buyers have also benefited from the rise in precious metal prices over the past year. In fact, silver has delivered slightly higher returns than gold over the comparison period.
At the IBJA rate of ₹1,69,230 per kg on 17 October 2025, an investment of ₹1 lakh would have bought approximately 591 grams of silver.
At the latest rate of ₹1,86,133 per kg, the same quantity would be worth approximately ₹1.10 lakh.
This translates into an indicative gain of around ₹9,988 on an initial investment of ₹1 lakh.
Someone who purchased 1 kg of silver last Dhanteras would see its value increase from ₹1,69,230 to ₹1,86,133, translating into an appreciation of ₹16,903.
Consumers who purchased gold or silver last Dhanteras can use the following formulas to estimate the current market value of their holdings.
Current value = Original investment ÷ ₹1,29,584 × ₹1,41,622
Current value = Original investment ÷ ₹1,69,230 × ₹1,86,133
For instance, someone who invested ₹50,000 in gold last Dhanteras can multiply ₹50,000 by ₹1,41,622 and divide the result by ₹1,29,584 to estimate its current value.
Silver buyers can use the same method with the respective silver prices.
However, these calculations reflect only the appreciation in underlying metal prices and do not represent the actual resale value of jewellery or physical silver purchases.
IBJA benchmark rates exclude 3% GST and making charges. Therefore, someone who purchased gold jewellery last Dhanteras may not realise the same percentage gain when selling it today. Making charges are generally not recovered during resale, while jewellers may also apply deductions depending on purity and their buyback policies.
Similarly, silver jewellery, utensils, coins and bars may carry additional costs that are not reflected in benchmark bullion prices.
For consumers comparing their purchases across the two Dhanteras periods, the numbers show that both precious metals have appreciated. Silver has marginally outperformed gold over the comparison period, although actual returns depend on the purchase price, purity and additional costs.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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