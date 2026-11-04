Gold and silver prices today: Bought on Dhanteras 2025? Check what your ₹1 lakh investment is worth now

Gold and silver prices have climbed further over the past year, rewarding consumers who purchased the precious metals around Dhanteras last year. Those who bought gold jewellery, coins or silver bars in October 2025 can now calculate how much their purchases are worth at current market prices.

Dhanteras 2025 fell on 18 October, a Saturday. Since the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) does not publish rates on weekends, the comparison uses its closing rates of 17 October 2025, the last trading session before the festival, against the latest rates available on 4 November 2026.

The comparison shows that 24-carat gold prices have increased by around 9.3%, while silver prices have gained approximately 10% over the period. This means silver has marginally outperformed gold for buyers who entered the market around last Dhanteras.

Gold and silver prices then vs now: How much have rates increased? According to IBJA, 999-purity gold was priced at ₹1,29,584 per 10 grams on 17 October 2025. Its latest evening rate on 4 November 2026 stood at ₹1,41,622 per 10 grams.

This represents an increase of ₹12,038 per 10 grams, or approximately 9.29% in a little over a year.

Silver has delivered slightly higher returns. Its 999-purity rate increased from ₹1,69,230 per kg on 17 October 2025 to ₹1,86,133 per kg on 4 November 2026.

This translates into an increase of ₹16,903 per kg, or approximately 9.99%.

Precious metal Price on 17 October 2025 Price on 4 November 2026 Appreciation 24K gold (10 grams) ₹ 1,29,584 ₹ 1,41,622 9.29% Silver 999 (1 kg) ₹ 1,69,230 ₹ 1,86,133 9.99% Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), historical and latest evening rates. Prices exclude GST and making charges.

Gold investment: What is ₹ 1 lakh invested last Dhanteras worth today? Consumers who purchased 24-carat gold worth ₹1 lakh around Dhanteras last year would have accumulated approximately 7.72 grams of gold, based on the IBJA closing rate of ₹1,29,584 per 10 grams.

At the latest rate of ₹1,41,622 per 10 grams, the same quantity would be worth approximately ₹1.09 lakh.

This translates into an indicative gain of around ₹9,290 on an initial investment of ₹1 lakh.

Similarly, someone who purchased 10 grams of 24-carat gold last Dhanteras would see its value increase from ₹1,29,584 to ₹1,41,622, translating into an appreciation of ₹12,038.

However, consumers who purchased 22-carat gold jewellery should calculate its value using the corresponding 916-purity rate rather than the 24-carat benchmark.

Silver investment: What is ₹ 1 lakh worth today? Silver buyers have also benefited from the rise in precious metal prices over the past year. In fact, silver has delivered slightly higher returns than gold over the comparison period.

At the IBJA rate of ₹1,69,230 per kg on 17 October 2025, an investment of ₹1 lakh would have bought approximately 591 grams of silver.

At the latest rate of ₹1,86,133 per kg, the same quantity would be worth approximately ₹1.10 lakh.

This translates into an indicative gain of around ₹9,988 on an initial investment of ₹1 lakh.

Someone who purchased 1 kg of silver last Dhanteras would see its value increase from ₹1,69,230 to ₹1,86,133, translating into an appreciation of ₹16,903.

Gold and silver price calculator: How to calculate your purchase value Consumers who purchased gold or silver last Dhanteras can use the following formulas to estimate the current market value of their holdings.

Gold price calculator Current value = Original investment ÷ ₹1,29,584 × ₹1,41,622

Silver price calculator Current value = Original investment ÷ ₹1,69,230 × ₹1,86,133

For instance, someone who invested ₹50,000 in gold last Dhanteras can multiply ₹50,000 by ₹1,41,622 and divide the result by ₹1,29,584 to estimate its current value.

Silver buyers can use the same method with the respective silver prices.

However, these calculations reflect only the appreciation in underlying metal prices and do not represent the actual resale value of jewellery or physical silver purchases.

What buyers should keep in mind IBJA benchmark rates exclude 3% GST and making charges. Therefore, someone who purchased gold jewellery last Dhanteras may not realise the same percentage gain when selling it today. Making charges are generally not recovered during resale, while jewellers may also apply deductions depending on purity and their buyback policies.

Similarly, silver jewellery, utensils, coins and bars may carry additional costs that are not reflected in benchmark bullion prices.