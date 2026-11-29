The spectacular rally in gold and silver prices through 2025 and early 2026 drew a wave of investors into precious metals, with many buying near record highs in the hope that the rally would continue. However, the sharp reversal in prices by November 2026 has exposed the risks of chasing momentum and investing without a clear strategy.

In 2026, gold and silver surged to record highs in January before plunging sharply through October and November—with silver falling roughly 62%–64% and gold sliding around 30%–33% from their peaks.

The sharp decline has left investors who entered the market near its peak facing significant losses, highlighting how fear of missing out (FOMO) can turn a promising investment opportunity into an expensive mistake.

Rushabh Desai, founder of Rupee With Rushabh Investment Services, in an article for The Hindu BusinessLine, highlighted the dangers of chasing assets after extraordinary rallies, arguing that investors often enter when optimism is already reflected in prices and the margin of safety has disappeared.

Why gold and silver prices crashed Gold and silver prices have fallen sharply in 2026—with international gold down more than 30% from its January peak of $5,594.82 per ounce (trading around $3,650 on COMEX as of November 27) and silver dropping steeply (around $121/oz globally and over ₹4 lakh/kg in India) from its highs—driven by shifting interest rate expectations, a stronger US dollar, and market liquidations.

The sharp reversal in precious metals was driven by changing expectations around interest rates, inflation and the US dollar.

Gold and silver typically benefit when real interest rates decline and the dollar weakens, as investors become more inclined to hold non-yielding assets. Expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts or a prolonged pause had supported precious metals during their rally in late 2025 and early 2026.

However, escalating tensions involving Iran, the US and Israel pushed crude oil prices sharply higher, from around $60-70 per barrel to nearly $120. Higher oil prices reignited inflation concerns, prompting markets to reassess the monetary policy outlook and begin factoring in the possibility of interest rate hikes.

As bond yields climbed and the dollar strengthened, holding gold and silver became less attractive compared with interest-bearing assets. The shift triggered profit-booking, selling pressure and margin-related liquidations, accelerating the decline in precious metals.

Rushabh Desai outlined key lessons from the precious metals crash.

7 lessons investors should learn 7 lessons investors should learn from the gold and silver crash

1. Don't chase an asset after a spectacular rally

According to Desai, one of the biggest mistakes investors make is buying an asset simply because it has delivered extraordinary returns over the preceding months.

When gold or silver has already surged 100% or 200%, much of the optimism and favourable news may already be reflected in its price. Entering at that stage can leave investors with limited upside and substantial downside risk if sentiment changes.

Desai cautioned that past returns should not be mistaken for future potential. By the time an asset becomes the focus of widespread attention, early investors may already be booking profits, leaving late entrants exposed to a reversal.

2. Respect volatility and avoid excessive leverage

Precious metals can experience sharp price swings, making leveraged bets particularly risky.

As per Desai, investors trading gold and silver through futures, options or leveraged exchange-traded funds can face margin calls and forced liquidation when prices move sharply against them. Even a 10-15% swing in a single day can severely damage leveraged positions.

Desai emphasised that volatile commodities can inflict equity-like or even greater losses in a short period. While investors holding physical gold or silver may endure paper losses during a correction, leveraged traders may be forced to exit their positions before any potential recovery.

3. Understand macroeconomic factors instead of relying on narratives

Gold and silver are often considered safe-haven assets, but that does not mean they are immune to losses.

Geopolitical uncertainty, currency debasement and inflation concerns may support precious metals, but investors must also track real interest rates, US Treasury yields, dollar strength and liquidity conditions.

A shift from expectations of rate cuts to rate hikes can significantly alter the investment case for gold and silver, even when geopolitical risks remain elevated. Desai stressed the importance of understanding the macroeconomic drivers of precious metals instead of relying entirely on prevailing market narratives.

4. Limit exposure and stagger your investments

Precious metals should form part of a diversified portfolio rather than become an investor's dominant asset class.

Desai suggested that precious metals typically account for around 5-15% of portfolio assets, rather than being treated as an all-in investment bet.

Investors can also stagger their purchases across different price levels instead of deploying their entire capital at once. Gradual investing during correction phases can help spread entry prices and reduce the risk of buying at a market peak.

5. Rebalance your portfolio instead of reacting to rallies

A sharp rally can significantly increase the proportion of gold and silver in an investor's portfolio, potentially exposing them to more risk than originally intended.

For instance, if precious metals account for 10% of a portfolio and their value doubles, their allocation could rise substantially, depending on the performance of other assets. Investors should periodically review their holdings, book partial profits when allocations exceed their target and move funds into other asset classes to maintain balance.

Desai advised investors to trim winning positions and systematically book partial profits rather than allow market euphoria to dictate their portfolio allocation. Rebalancing can help lock in gains before a rally reverses.

6. Separate long-term investing from short-term speculation

Investors buying gold or silver as long-term portfolio hedges should have a different strategy from those trading the metals for short-term gains.

A long-term investor may be comfortable holding bullion or ETFs through temporary corrections, provided the original investment rationale remains intact. A trader, on the other hand, needs defined entry and exit levels and a disciplined approach to managing losses.

Desai warned against investors turning a failed short-term trade into a long-term investment simply because they are unwilling to book losses. Investors should define their time horizon before entering the market and choose instruments accordingly.

7. Have an entry and exit plan before investing

Investors should establish clear rules before buying gold or silver, including the price levels at which they would enter, book profits or cut losses.

Having a predefined strategy, including stop-losses, profit targets and allocation limits, can help prevent emotional decisions during periods of extreme volatility.