Gold bond opens for subscription, issue price at discount to market rates

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 Series-I or first tranche of gold bonds of this fiscal opened for subscription today. The issue will close on May 21. The government has fixed the issue price at ₹4,777 per gram of gold while investors who apply online and make the payment online will get a discount of ₹50 per gram. On the other hand, gold futures on MCX up for the second day and had crossed the key ₹48,000 level per 10 gram. In global markets, gold rates hit a 3-month high, boosted by a weaker US dollar and a dip in Treasury yields. Spot gold was up 0.6% at $1,852.39 per ounce.