The first tranche of gold bonds of this fiscal (2020-21) opened for subscription today and will close on April 23. The issue price has been fixed at ₹4,639 per gram of the yellow metal. The issuance date of this tranche of gold bonds has been fixed on 28 April. The sovereign gold bond scheme was launched in November 2015 with an objective to reduce the demand for physical gold and shift a part of the domestic savings - used for the purchase of gold - into financial savings.

Here are 10 things to know about the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21 Series I:

1) Those applying online and making payment through digital mode will get a discount of ₹50 per gram. For such investors, the issue price of bond will be ₹4,589 per gram of gold.

2) Sovereign gold bonds are issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on behalf of the government.

3) The issue price of sovereign gold bonds is fixed based on recent closing price of gold as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd for gold of 999 purity.

4) The minimum permissible investment in gold bonds is one gram of gold.

5) The gold bond will be sold through banks, Stock Holding Corporation of India (SHCIL), designated post offices, and stock exchanges (NSE and BSE).

6) The bonds will have a maturity period of eight years but investors will have the option to exit after the fifth year.

7) Bonds become tradeable on stock exchanges within a fortnight of the issuance on a date, subject to liquidity.

8) Gold bonds offer an annual interest rate of 2.50% to investors. The interest on gold bonds will be added to the subscriber's income and taxed accordingly.

9) Capital gains, if any, at maturity is tax-free. This is an exclusive benefit available on gold bonds. Physical gold or other forms of investments like gold ETF or gold mutual funds don't qualify for this benefit.

10) Here is the timeline of gold bond that will be issued for the first six months of this year

Tranche | Date of Subscription | Date of Issuance

2020-21 Series I April 20-24, 2020 April 28, 2020

2020-21 Series II May 11-15, 2020 May 19, 2020

2020-21 Series III June 08-12, 2020 June 16, 2020

2020-21 Series IV July 06-10, 2020 July 14, 2020

2020-21 Series V August 03-07, 2020 August 11, 2020

2020-21 Series VI Aug.31-Sept.04, 2020 September 08, 2020