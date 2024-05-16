Gold continues to shine brighter: 5 key reasons to add this precious metal to your portfolio
Investors can take exposure to gold via ETFs and Sovereign Gold Bonds. Gold should be viewed as a diversification tool in a portfolio, not for high returns. Central banks' strong demand for gold has surged prices, with majority purchases from emerging markets.
Gold's allure has captivated humans for millennia. The earliest recorded use dates back to 4000 BC, and by 1500 BC, it had become the standard medium of international trade. This association with money has continued, even though gold coins are no longer official currencies.