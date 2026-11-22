The gold and silver rally has turned from a fine dream to a nightmare in just a matter of 1 year, between 2025 and 2026. After scaling unprecedented highs in January, both precious metals have suffered a sharp correction, wiping out a major chunk of money from investors portfolio.

Gold has fallen 31.5%, meanwhile silver has plunged 64.2% from its January peak. The correction also anguished investors (including those who invested in exchange-traded funds or ETFs), who bought the precious metal at a high price.

How much is your 10 lakh investment worth now? If you had invested ₹10 lakh in gold at its January peak, it would be worth around ₹6.85 lakh at November 20 prices, a similar investment in silver would have shrunk to approximately ₹3.58 lakh in just 10 months.

Particulars Gold Silver Investment at January peak ₹ 10L ₹ 10L Value as of November 20 ₹ 6,85,000 ₹ 3,58,000 Absolute loss ₹ 3,15,000 ₹ 6,42,000 Percentage decline 31.5% 64.2% Remaining investment value 68.5% 35.8%

Gold had surged to nearly $5,600 an ounce in January before retreating below $4,000 and subsequently recovering. Silver, which had crossed $100 an ounce, suffered an even more punishing reversal. Since India imports much of its bullion, domestic prices closely track international markets, with movements in the rupee adding another layer of volatility.

Unlike the largely one-way rally of 2025, 2026 has been marked by sharp swings. Changing expectations around US interest rates, persistent inflation, elevated bond yields, a stronger dollar and geopolitical uncertainty have repeatedly unsettled precious metal markets.

Navneet Damani, Head of Research – Commodities at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, told Indian Express, that gold continues to retain its importance as a defensive asset amid global economic and geopolitical uncertainty. However, its near-term trajectory will remain sensitive to US Federal Reserve policy, inflation, the dollar and real bond yields.

The September 25-basis-point Fed rate hike, taking the policy rate to 3.75-4%, has reinforced concerns over tighter monetary conditions, Damani said. While central-bank diversification, investment demand and fiscal uncertainty continue to provide structural support, elevated prices have already moderated discretionary jewellery demand in India.

Carsten Menke, Head of Next Generation Research at Julius Baer, described the current market as a mirror image of the beginning of the year, with excessive expectations of US monetary tightening driving precious metal prices lower.

“Flows are dominating the markets, while the fundamental backdrop has undoubtedly deteriorated,” Menke said, as quoted by the Indian Express.

He cautioned that the return of US exceptionalism and the dominance of the dollar could become major headwinds. The biggest risk, he said, is sustained selling of physically backed gold and silver products. Although holdings have barely moved so far, disappointed investors could eventually decide to exit.

Is the worst over? The sharp correction has divided market participants between those who see further downside and those who believe the sell-off is creating an opportunity to accumulate.

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Damani said elevated US real yields and a stronger dollar could trigger further profit-taking. Strong US growth and firm employment data could also allow the Fed to keep interest rates higher for longer. However, persistent inflation, concerns over US fiscal indebtedness, geopolitical uncertainty and central-bank buying remain important structural supports for gold.

Saiyam Mehra, director at Unique Chains and Jewells and past president of the All India Gems and Jewellery Domestic Council, believes current prices offer an attractive entry point for buyers. While further weakness cannot be ruled out, he does not expect a much sharper correction. He expects gold to rise to $4,500 an ounce by next year.