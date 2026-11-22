The gold and silver rally has turned from a fine dream to a nightmare in just a matter of 1 year, between 2025 and 2026. After scaling unprecedented highs in January, both precious metals have suffered a sharp correction, wiping out a major chunk of money from investors portfolio.
Gold has fallen 31.5%, meanwhile silver has plunged 64.2% from its January peak. The correction also anguished investors (including those who invested in exchange-traded funds or ETFs), who bought the precious metal at a high price.
If you had invested ₹10 lakh in gold at its January peak, it would be worth around ₹6.85 lakh at November 20 prices, a similar investment in silver would have shrunk to approximately ₹3.58 lakh in just 10 months.
|Particulars
|Gold
|Silver
|Investment at January peak
|₹10L
|₹10L
|Value as of November 20
|₹6,85,000
|₹3,58,000
|Absolute loss
|₹3,15,000
|₹6,42,000
|Percentage decline
|31.5%
|64.2%
|Remaining investment value
|68.5%
|35.8%
Gold had surged to nearly $5,600 an ounce in January before retreating below $4,000 and subsequently recovering. Silver, which had crossed $100 an ounce, suffered an even more punishing reversal. Since India imports much of its bullion, domestic prices closely track international markets, with movements in the rupee adding another layer of volatility.
Unlike the largely one-way rally of 2025, 2026 has been marked by sharp swings. Changing expectations around US interest rates, persistent inflation, elevated bond yields, a stronger dollar and geopolitical uncertainty have repeatedly unsettled precious metal markets.
Navneet Damani, Head of Research – Commodities at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, told Indian Express, that gold continues to retain its importance as a defensive asset amid global economic and geopolitical uncertainty. However, its near-term trajectory will remain sensitive to US Federal Reserve policy, inflation, the dollar and real bond yields.
The September 25-basis-point Fed rate hike, taking the policy rate to 3.75-4%, has reinforced concerns over tighter monetary conditions, Damani said. While central-bank diversification, investment demand and fiscal uncertainty continue to provide structural support, elevated prices have already moderated discretionary jewellery demand in India.
Carsten Menke, Head of Next Generation Research at Julius Baer, described the current market as a mirror image of the beginning of the year, with excessive expectations of US monetary tightening driving precious metal prices lower.
“Flows are dominating the markets, while the fundamental backdrop has undoubtedly deteriorated,” Menke said, as quoted by the Indian Express.
He cautioned that the return of US exceptionalism and the dominance of the dollar could become major headwinds. The biggest risk, he said, is sustained selling of physically backed gold and silver products. Although holdings have barely moved so far, disappointed investors could eventually decide to exit.
The sharp correction has divided market participants between those who see further downside and those who believe the sell-off is creating an opportunity to accumulate.
gold
Damani said elevated US real yields and a stronger dollar could trigger further profit-taking. Strong US growth and firm employment data could also allow the Fed to keep interest rates higher for longer. However, persistent inflation, concerns over US fiscal indebtedness, geopolitical uncertainty and central-bank buying remain important structural supports for gold.
Saiyam Mehra, director at Unique Chains and Jewells and past president of the All India Gems and Jewellery Domestic Council, believes current prices offer an attractive entry point for buyers. While further weakness cannot be ruled out, he does not expect a much sharper correction. He expects gold to rise to $4,500 an ounce by next year.
“The way the situation is in gold, customers should buy in parts, not together… because if there's a fall, it can come down by 5-10%. Overall, there's no expectation of a sharp fall in the market right now,” said Rajesh Rokde, Chairman of the All India Gems and Jewellery Domestic Council.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.