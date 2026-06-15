Gold curbs won't work. Financial innovation will

Jay Prakash Gupta
4 min read15 Jun 2026, 03:33 PM IST
logo
India has repeatedly found that excessively high import duties lead to three predictable outcomes: higher domestic prices, increased smuggling, and migration to informal channels.
Summary
India's instinct to curb gold imports via higher duties and moral appeals is self-defeating—it drives up domestic prices, spurs exchange-traded fund inflows, and increases physical bullion demand. The solution is to shift gold ETFs to derivatives-backed structures to mobilise domestically held gold.

India has tried this before. Whenever gold imports surge, policymakers instinctively reach for the same tools: moral persuasion, higher import duties, and administrative restraint. With the Prime Minister urging households to avoid buying gold for a year and the government sharply increasing import duty on gold from 6% to 15%, the objective is clear.

Conserve foreign exchange reserves, reduce pressure on the rupee, and narrow the current account deficit. Restraining Indian demand for gold through fear or taxation rarely works sustainably. It often produces the opposite outcome. India has repeatedly found that excessively high import duties lead to three predictable outcomes: higher domestic prices, increased smuggling, and migration to informal channels.

The nation has witnessed it in the 1960s, which continued till 1990. A similar pattern was observed from 2013 to 2015.

Also Read | As global capital chases AI, are Indian large caps valuations now attractive?

Higher import duties immediately increase domestic gold prices. Gold ETFs, whose net asset value (NAV) reflects local gold prices, rise correspondingly. Investors interpret this as momentum and inflation protection, leading to larger inflows into gold ETFs. Those ETF inflows ultimately translate into incremental demand for physical bullion because most Indian gold ETFs are physically backed. Ironically, the very mechanism intended to curb imports can end up amplifying institutional demand for imported gold.

According to industry estimates, Indian households collectively hold more than 25,000 tonnes of gold, larger than the reserves of most central banks combined. Gold serves simultaneously as savings, collateral, social security, and a vehicle for intergenerational wealth transfer.

Indian demand for gold is not disappearing. It is merely changing form. By late 2025, cumulative gold ETF inflows crossed 31,300 crore, with holdings rising by 28.6 tonnes in a single year.

India’s relationship with gold is structural

Reuters recently noted that, despite India hiking tariffs on gold and silver imports to 15%, demand is unlikely to materially decline because gold buying in India is deeply cultural and financially embedded.

ETF inflows can increase physical imports. When investors buy units of physically backed Gold ETFs, the fund house must eventually issue additional units to authorised participants by acquiring equivalent physical gold.

This creates a circular policy contradiction: The government raises import duty to reduce gold imports, domestic gold prices rise, gold ETFs become more attractive, ETF inflows surge, fund houses accumulate more physical gold, and aggregate gold demand remains elevated.

Reduce physical dependency, not financial participation.

Also Read | Gold's rally may be rewriting your portfolio

There is a fundamental difference between importing physical bullion for passive hoarding and enabling financial exposure to gold through regulated market infrastructure.

India needs to reduce dependence on imported physical settlement.

One way to do it is for gold investment products to increasingly use exchange-traded commodity derivatives (ETCDs) and synthetic structures rather than relying entirely on vaulted imported bullion.

Instead of near-total physical replication, ETF issuers can gradually allow a larger portion of gold ETF exposure to be backed through gold futures traded on a regulated Indian commodity exchange, exchange-cleared hedging mechanisms, and domestic recycling-linked bullion systems.

It is often argued that gold ETFs should be backed almost entirely by physical bullion. While intuitive, this approach overlooks an important reality. The purpose of a gold ETF is not to warehouse gold; it is to provide investors with efficient exposure to gold prices.

Well-regulated gold futures contracts achieve precisely that. Because futures prices converge to spot prices at expiry, arbitrage ensures that the two markets remain closely linked. Investors, therefore, receive substantially the same economic exposure to gold without requiring fund managers to continuously import, transport, insure and store additional bullion.

Implement available regulations and policy framework

Insistence on physical replication can be counterproductive. By contrast, ETCDs allow a portion of that demand to be absorbed within India's financial markets. The benefits extend beyond macroeconomics. Derivative-based exposure can lower custody and storage costs, improve liquidity, and potentially reduce tracking error, the true measure by which investors judge an ETF. A gold ETF should be evaluated by how accurately and cost-effectively it tracks gold prices, not by the quantity of metal sitting in a vault.

The second way to reduce dependence on physical imports is to mobilise domestic gold into mainstream circulation. The real policy challenge is not demand creation. It is circulation.

India should therefore focus on expanding gold monetisation schemes, liberalising voluntary disclosures, and incentivising recycling.

Also Read | Less tinkering, better results: inside Radhika Gupta’s autopilot portfolio

India’s regulatory framework no longer structurally encourages physical backing. There have been remarkable initiatives and policy changes made over the last few years. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has mandated that mutual funds value gold and silver holdings using domestic spot prices linked to physically delivered commodity contracts on Indian exchanges.

Sebi has also progressively strengthened the commodity ecosystem through circulars permitting mutual fund participation in commodity derivatives markets. The available policies and regulations need to be implemented.

To sum up, a nation where gold acts as savings, collateral, insurance, and social capital cannot solve the problem through appeals for restraint alone. The answer lies in redesigning the financial architecture around gold. India must move from a ‘control gold’ mindset to a ‘channel gold efficiently’ strategy.

Jay Prakash Gupta co-founder Dhan, and co-chairman of Assocham, National Council on Capital Markets. The views expressed are personal

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.