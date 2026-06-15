Gold curbs won't work. Financial innovation will

Implement available regulations and policy framework

Insistence on physical replication can be counterproductive. By contrast, ETCDs allow a portion of that demand to be absorbed within India's financial markets. The benefits extend beyond macroeconomics. Derivative-based exposure can lower custody and storage costs, improve liquidity, and potentially reduce tracking error, the true measure by which investors judge an ETF. A gold ETF should be evaluated by how accurately and cost-effectively it tracks gold prices, not by the quantity of metal sitting in a vault.