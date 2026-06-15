Gold curbs won't work. Financial innovation will

India has tried this before. Whenever gold imports surge, policymakers instinctively reach for the same tools: moral persuasion, higher import duties, and administrative restraint. With the Prime Minister urging households to avoid buying gold for a year and the government sharply increasing import duty on gold from 6% to 15%, the objective is clear.
Conserve foreign exchange reserves, reduce pressure on the rupee, and narrow the current account deficit. Restraining Indian demand for gold through fear or taxation rarely works sustainably. It often produces the opposite outcome. India has repeatedly found that excessively high import duties lead to three predictable outcomes: higher domestic prices, increased smuggling, and migration to informal channels.
The nation has witnessed it in the 1960s, which continued till 1990. A similar pattern was observed from 2013 to 2015.